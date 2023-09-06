If your birthday is today: Consider what's most important to you. Figure out how to work more happiness into your routine. Knowledge will expand your horizons, allowing you access to what matters most.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Connect with people who make you think. Don't hold back; say what's on your mind and find out where you stand.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Channel your energy into something meaningful. Learn, explore and expand your mind. It's time to appreciate all you have.
Recommended for you
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Explore possibilities, recognize your talents and set boundaries. Consider what you want to do. Opportunity is within reach.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Trust in what you see, not in hearsay. Say no to requests that don't fit your agenda. Follow your heart, take care of your health and surround yourself with people you love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change will help you recognize what's missing in your life. Look for opportunities that ease stress. Use your attributes to fine-tune your day-to-day.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Evaluate your relationships and make changes that add to your peace of mind. Pay attention to how you feel and look.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Refuse to let others upset you. New and exciting opportunities will come your way. A financial change will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take care of unfinished business. What you do will clear the way for something new and exciting. A challenge will lead to better health.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) The connections you make through networking will be what you need to push forward. Time spent evaluating your home and lifestyle will lead to positive changes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Steady your emotions before you speak. Someone will make you look bad if you are indecisive. Stick to the truth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Someone close to you has more to offer than you realize. Share your goals and see what happens. Work hard and reap the benefits.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Benevolence will help you excel but also subject you to criticism. If you follow your instincts, it will be difficult for anyone to deny you what you deserve.