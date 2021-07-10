Many of us begin our adult lives with a goal of buying our first “starter” home. It is perfectly fine if it is small, if it has only one bath and if it has closets that are not “walk-in” ready.
We don’t plan to stay forever. We hold bigger dreams. We will, in time, move onward and upward, making our statement of “success” before friends and family.
Our two- or three-car garage will be needed for our accumulated stuff. Several bathrooms are essential for our peaceful morning preparations. Our “walk-in” closets will be full to overflowing with our consumer purchased goods.
Yes, we participate proudly in our own picture of the “American Dream.”
And, yet, we’re noticing these days, a growing number of Americans who are choosing the other side of this equation. They pride themselves on their “small” home. They pride themselves on packing for long trips in just one stuffed backpack.
Their principle: “I have plenty and can make do.” And some even decide, proudly, to eat just twice a day.
These two extremes point out the great variety of approaches to self-determination. We want to live intentionally and purposefully.
Spiritually, the Our Father would encourage and challenge us to live by yet another lens, through the motivation brought by that all important prayer given to the world by Jesus himself.
“Give us this day our daily bread.” This basic prayer is said across many religious traditions. It asks God to supply just what we need for today: The bread for this day.
We don’t often stop there, with that simple instruction. Being honest, aren’t we often buying for tomorrow? Yet, this biblical prayer would suggest that whatever I have that surpasses this day might be the gifts that are needed by others.
Could we begin to live from this spiritual horizon?
I’m thinking of things beyond food, clothing and shelter as we do make good efforts communally to address these pressing needs. Other qualities for life might be even more pressing to every human person’s well-being, the most real daily bread needs.
Each of us needs respect for today’s living and dignity and hope with honorable work. We need support and accompaniment of others. We need those who trust us and believe in us — enough for this day — this day’s daily bread.
All too many have lived in great isolation this past year and a half and, even now, still do. All too many seldom talk to others or go out to interact, work or serve.
We can ask: From whom will their daily bread — of the heart and spirit — come? We’re called to care for our neighbor near or far. What extras can we share and not even miss from our fullness of life?
A good goal moving forward: Let us share this day’s daily bread, especially that of heart and spirit.