SINSINAWA, Wis. -- Dakota artist Gwen Nell Westerman will share her work and how poetry and song help tell our stories and connect us to the land at "Listening to the Land," set for at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
The program is being offered virtually by Sinsinawa Mound.
Westerman is a citizen of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe and lives in southern Minnesota, as did her Dakota ancestors. A visual artist and poet, she is the author of “Follow the Blackbirds,” a poetry collection written in Dakota and English, and the coauthor of “Mni Sota Makoce: The Land of the Dakota.”
The cost is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. today by contacting 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.