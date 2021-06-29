GALENA TERRITORY, Ill. — The Shenandoah Riding Center and Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa will host the Freedom Reins Pro Rodeo at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 3-4.

More than 150 of the nation’s top cowboys and cowgirls will compete for $30,000. Each night will conclude with a fireworks show.

Gates will open at 5 each day. A free “Cowboys and Clowns” activity will take place in the arena from 5:30 to 6:15.

Freedom Reins Rodeo partners with Big Hat Rodeo Co., a Midwest’s pro rodeo business that features barrel racing, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling and more.

Tickets are $15 per adult and $12 per child for those 5-12 years old. Children younger than 5 are free. Tickets are available at shenandoahridingcenter.com.

For more information, call 815-777-9550 or visit shenandoahridingcenter.com.

