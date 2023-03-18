Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Design the life you want. Dream big, with the possibility of achieving peace, love and happiness. Choose the path that puts a smile on your face.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Simplify your life. Channel your energy into clearing clutter instead of letting the little things get to you. Pay attention to health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep sensitive information to yourself. Take your time and work carefully. Don't attempt to please anyone other than yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll have trouble making up your mind regarding emotional issues. Talk to someone you trust and you'll get a different perspective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A passionate approach will give you the stamina you need to reach your goal, but it will also attract jealousy and interference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Launch a plan that is within your means financially, but is also innovative. Distance yourself from anyone trying to take charge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't share too much information. If the people around you know more about you than you do about them, an imbalance may not favor you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do what others expect of you then take a break that will help you see things differently. Organize your life. A change of heart is apparent.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Set a course that allows you to keep your options open. Traveling and pursuing education will encourage you to try something new.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Follow a path that allows you to explore new territory. Taking a trip or joining a group that helps you develop skills you enjoy using will lift your spirits.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Step back and make decisions based on facts. Question what doesn't seem right and be willing to carry out your plans alone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep things in perspective. If you let your emotions take the reins, you'll miss out on meeting someone that can improve your life. Listen intently to others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Control situations, read between the lines, and put in the time to adjust whatever isn't working for you. Take control.
