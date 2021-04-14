Play: “The Numbers Game”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 16 and 17, April 23 and 24, April 30 and May 1; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 22 and 29; 2 p.m. Sundays, April 18, 25 and May 1.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $11 April 16 and 17. $22 all other dates. Tickets are available at www.belltowertheater.net or by calling the box office at 563-588-3377 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
COVID-19 protocols: The show will be performed with social distanced seating and other precautions. For more information, visit www.belltowertheater.net.
Synopsis
Bernadette was the most popular girl in high school and didn’t know he existed. Phil was on the math team and had a bit of crush on the popular girl who didn’t know he existed.
Thirty-seven years later, Bernadette needs a roommate and Phil is looking for a place to live. The only thing they have in common is that they’ve both just been dumped.
“The Numbers Game” is a romantic comedy about first crushes, memories of high school and playing the odds.
Tidbits
- Canadian playwright John Spurway was inspired to write “The Numbers Game” when a theater friend made a comment about the lack of stage roles for 50-something actors.
- Spurway has been writing plays, mostly comedies, for more than 20 years and loves to write about ordinary people who find themselves in not-so-ordinary situations.
- Bell Tower Theatre’s production of the play is the U.S. premiere.
- The cast features Joanne Hillery, Scott Schneider, Cindy Campton and Tye Stecklein and is directed by Sue Riedel.
Quotable, from playwright John Spurway
- “I have to admit nothing like this has happened to me or anyone I know, but I sure knew lots of people in high school who were like these characters. The popular crowd, the nerdy crowd. I won’t say which one I was in, but it wasn’t the popular one.”
- I always enjoy contrasts, so putting two contrasting characters in the same set of circumstances allowed me to let them react to their similar circumstances quite differently. Had they not been thrown together like this, chances are they’d never interact with each other this late in life.”
- “I think the story is somewhat universal and the comedic parts will land as well in the U.S. as in Canada. I think our countries have similar senses of humor.”
- “I try to avoid geographical references that might confuse people and don’t use overly Canadian lingo. You won’t find a single ‘eh’ in ‘The Numbers Game.’”
- “The idea of being out and on your own in your mid-50s is probably terrifying to some. People in their mid-20s might take it more in stride. They’ve got lots of years ahead of them. But mid-50s? Not so much. So the fact that these characters are of a certain age makes it a much bigger deal for them to be in this situation.”
- “Our views on many things change as we gain experience. Life is full of trade-offs. Life can get better as we get older, but it can also be more difficult in some ways. Then again, who you’re with can make all the difference in the world at any age.”