If your birthday is today: Your intuition will encourage you to follow through with the changes you want to make. Move forward with enthusiasm and push the envelope as far as you can.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Separate yourself from troublemakers or those who tend to slow you down or get in your way. Take the road less traveled.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep a close watch over what's happening. Use your experience to help you make decisions that can affect your position or finances.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Move things around to make things more convenient for you. Avoid anything that might jeopardize your health.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pay attention to detail and take care of business before moving on to something more enjoyable. A change of pace will encourage you to socialize.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put more thought into the changes you want to make or the skills you want to incorporate into your everyday life. Embrace change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You need to consider what's best for you. Don't feel obligated to invest in someone or something that doesn't interest you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Socialize with someone who makes you think. Don't limit what you can do by sitting idle when change is required.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be careful what you share. Avoid situations that are extravagant. Make changes that encourage a healthy lifestyle. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll develop a genius idea that saves you a bundle. Don't hesitate to revamp the way you do things if you find an efficient way to get something done. Stick to a budget.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Follow your plans. Move things around to suit your schedule. Be smart, stick close to home and do what's best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Pay attention to detail and make changes if necessary. Don't let someone confuse you with dodgy information. Go directly to the source.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep your ideas private. Pay attention to health and fitness. Consider a lifestyle change that encourages you to help a cause or follow a dream that brings satisfaction and peace of mind.