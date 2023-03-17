If your birthday is today: A call for help will reunite you with someone facing similar struggles. Together you can accomplish great things. Stop talking and start doing, and your reputation will get a boost.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put your heart into something you love doing. Engaging in a hobby will pay off. It's time to change the way you handle your money.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Sharing secrets will backfire. Be discreet. Take what's yours and go about your business. Ignore someone trying to get a rise out of you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Enjoy the company of someone who shares your interests. A chance to test your physical skills will give you the confidence to engage in meaningful conversations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't engage in conversations about love or politics. Keep your thoughts to yourself; let others do as they please.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Trust your instincts. Let go of the past and embrace what's new and exciting. Live in the moment with a bright future filled with hope.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You will have second thoughts if you are too quick to decide your next move. Don't get into a battle with someone who is manipulative.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Social events are favored. Mix business with pleasure. Welcome discussions, and share your feelings and intentions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be open to suggestions, but don't let anyone decide your destiny. Traveling and exploring educational pursuits will feed your mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Say no to overindulgence. A lifestyle change will breathe new life into your plans. Embracing what comes your way will open your mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't give in to someone trying to mislead you. Spending more time at home will help stabilize your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have more going for you than you realize. Adjust your plans to include something that allows you to use your skills. Build the life you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Dedicate your time to finishing what you start. Doors will open, and you'll feel rejuvenated and ready to start something new and exciting. Don't share your plans.
