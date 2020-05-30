“Despicable Me 2,” 7 p.m. on NBC The Anti-Villain League recruits former supervillain Gru to help them find a stolen mutagen in this animated sequel. He reluctantly partners with AVL agent Lucy to go undercover at a mall where they believe the culprit is hiding.
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” 7 p.m. on TNT The conclusion to the thrilling trilogy sees Thorin (Richard Armitage) and company, with the help of Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman), having reclaimed their homeland and treasure horde. Their troubles are far from over, however, as they must now face the consequences of having enraged the dragon Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch), and inadvertently unleashing him on the people of Laketown. Meanwhile, an ancient foe has returned to Middle-Earth.
and the races of dwarves, elves and men must unite in battle against the legions of orcs sent by the Dark Lord Sauron.
“The Transporter,” 8 p.m. on AMC
Jason Statham stars as Frank Martin a criminal transporter for hire in this action film. When he realizes his most recent “package” is a Chinese woman named Lai (Shu Qi), he turns against his employer to rescue her and others that have been enslaved.