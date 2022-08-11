If your birthday is today: Look for opportunities to learn something new, and incorporate a different perspective into what you want to achieve. Refuse to let anyone make decisions for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take pride in what you do. Stretch your mind to include new ways to use your intelligence and skills to make your dreams come true.

