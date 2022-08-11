If your birthday is today: Look for opportunities to learn something new, and incorporate a different perspective into what you want to achieve. Refuse to let anyone make decisions for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take pride in what you do. Stretch your mind to include new ways to use your intelligence and skills to make your dreams come true.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Changing how you socialize will offer the stimulation you crave. Consider what brings you joy. Include activities that bring happiness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take pride in who you are and what you have to offer. Spend time with people who make a difference. Accommodate those in need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Apply your accumulated information to deal with difficult people. Leave nothing to someone who uses anger or force to control outcomes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Respond quickly and let your actions speak for you. Don't hesitate to invest in yourself. A personal or financial gain is within reach.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change of scenery will give you a unique perspective. You don't need to overdo it to win; stick to basics and your budget.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Let observation guide you. Pay attention to your health and physical needs. Provide an upbeat presentation once you set your sights on specific goals.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A change in how you do things will lead to an exciting proposal. Combine what matters to you with how you earn your living.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Use your skills. Align yourself with someone who recognizes your strengths and can contribute to what you are trying to achieve. Romance and self-improvement are favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don’t let someone railroad you into something you haven't thought through. Don't give away personal plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Staying ahead of the competition is mandatory. Listen and observe what others do, and you'll devise an efficient alternative.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll gain support from someone who can help you advance. A change of plans will unfold if you explain options to those you need to help you complete what you want to achieve.
