As it was with the popular 2018 PBS miniseries “The Great American Read,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” perches atop the tri-state area favorite books list.
And it wasn’t really close.
The Harper Lee novel, published in 1960, earned 69 votes from among close to 170 submissions in our poll from a week ago. It far outdistanced the runner-up Harry Potter series, which garnered 54 votes. That series had finished third in the “The Great American Read.”
Interestingly, the Outlander series of books, which had placed second in the PBS poll, finished just outside of the tri-state area top 26 with 17 votes.
Here are some tidbits on how the votes came in:
- Female authors dominated the poll as all of the top five books were written by women, as well as eight of the top 13.
- Male author John Steinbeck, however, was the only writer to have two books in the top 25 — “Of Mice and Men” and “The Grapes of Wrath.”
- Mark Twain narrowly missed having two in the top tier. His “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” placed 10th with 27 votes while “The Adventures of Mark Twain” earned 16.
- Nearly every book high on the popularity list also has been made into a movie, most recently No. 5 “Little Women,” this past year.
- There were more than 70 write-ins, with three books gaining two or more votes. They were “The Fountainhead,” by Ayn Rand (2), “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman (3) and the Bible (6).
- Ten books failed to receive a vote. They included: “Fever Pitch,” Nick Hornby; “Irresistible Forces,” Danielle Steele; “Mockingjay,” Suzanne Collins; “Myra Breckinridge,” Gore Vidal; “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” Gabriel Garcia Marquez; “Rabbit Redux,” John Updike; “The Confessions of Nat Turner,” William Styron; “The Indwelling,” Jerry B. Jenkins; “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” James M. Cain; and “The Sellout,” Paul Beatty.
- Eleven books received only one vote. They were: “A Man in Full,” Tom Wolfe; “A Season on the Brink,” John Feinstein; “Brideshead Revisited,” Evelyn Waugh; “Dead in the Family,” Charlaine Harris; “Gorky Park,” Martin Cruz Smith; “Midnight’s Children,” Salman Rushdie; “Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game,” Michael Lewis; “Mrs. Dalloway,” Virginia Woolf; “QB VII,” Leon Uris; “The Boys of Summer,” Roger Kahn; “The Sympathizer,” Viet Thanh Nguyen.