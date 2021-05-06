The Mathias Ham Historic Site will open for the season on Saturday, May 29, with the exhibit, “Sew Many Quilts!”
Featuring a variety of quilts, the exhibit is an introduction to quilt-making as a practical art form. Guests will discover the artistry and history associated with quilts, as well as be able to foster an appreciation for the skill, ingenuity and individuality displayed.
Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, as well as Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.
Masks are required when touring the interior of the home.
Tickets for Ham House tours are $7.50 for adults and $4 for ages 3 through 17. Those 2 and younger are free.
For tickets and more information, visit rivermuseum.com/hamsite.