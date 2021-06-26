In listening to NPR recently, I heard a comment, “Some people see trees and others see a forest.” Hmmm. I pondered this simple yet profound statement for some time. Seeing the trees or seeing the forest.
What is the distinction? Which is better? Which do I see?
In walking on our street, I view the individual trees: Maples, oaks, ash and pine. Each has its own characteristics -- different shades of green, shapes of leaves, types of seeds, branches, twigs, bark and trunk. In other words, each tree is unique.
Native American philosopher Walking Buffalo (1871-1967) challenges us to pay attention to the trees.
“Did you know that trees talk? Well they do," he said. "They talk to each other, and they’ll talk to you if you listen. But I have learned a lot from trees: Sometimes about the weather, sometimes about animals, sometimes about the Great Spirit.”
Moreover, we have learned that trees communicate with each other through their root system. Philip Chard, psychologist and naturalist in Wisconsin, writes in his book, "Nature’s Ways: Experiencing the Sacred in the Natural World:"
“They do so by emitting chemical messages into the air that are detected by other trees. For instance, a tree under attack by insects will send a chemical message to warn nearby ones, affording them the opportunity to muster their defenses to ward off the coming assault.”
A forest displays the varieties of trees. Each individual tree adds to the forest in its own splendor. One and many. A unified whole.
In exploring the distinctions between the two outlooks, I also viewed the connections between the two. We need both — the trees and the forest — individually and wholistically. They together make for a community of diversity that blends in with the all.
Richard Rohr, OFM, talks in terms of dualistic and nondualistic approaches. Dualism defines reality as contrasts and polarity.
In this example, if one looks at a tree, it might be seen as individualistic. Using a nondualistic approach, the gifts of each tree contribute to the communal good or community. Those who have eyes to see, see both.
So what can we learn about ourselves in relationship to one another? Perhaps we can declare that each of us is “wonderfully made” (Genesis) with unique gifts given to us in order to share with one another.
We, like the trees and the forest, are to use our gifts for the common good so all benefit, individually and collectively.
Nature teaches us to remember how related we are to all that God has made. Do we see the tree or the forest? Or both?
Are we individually motivated or community-oriented?