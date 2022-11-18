The University of Dubuque’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will present, “Christmas at Heritage Center: Heaven and Nature Sing!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
The concert is part of the 10th annual Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
The concert will feature the UD Concert Choir, UD Treble Choir and UD Chamber Singers, under the direction of Kristen Eby, head of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts, director of choral activities and assistant professor of music.
The UD Concert Band will be conducted by Nolan Hauta, director of concert bands and assistant professor of instrumental music.
New this holiday season will be the UD String Ensemble, which will be conducted by Tracey Rush, adjunct professor, in partnership with the Northeast Iowa School of Music.
Traditional favorites will be performed, such as “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “In the Bleak Midwinter,” as well as new carols.
Charles Barland, university organist and professor of music, will play the John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ. There also will be live narration.
Complimentary holiday refreshments and live music from UD’s Jazz Band, conducted by Evan Glickman, director of jazz and athletic bands and assistant professor of music, will follow the concert on Knapp Stage in Heritage Center.
Tickets are $14 to $20 for the public; and $9 to $15 for UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, and groups of 10 or more. The first ticket is free for UD faculty, staff and students. Additional tickets are $9 to $15. Tickets are $9 for children.
Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
New this season, the Heritage Performing Arts Loyalty System (H-PALS) allows patrons to earn rewards. For every $200 spent on eligible events, patrons receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) to their choice of eligible event.
“Christmas at Heritage Center” will air on AM1370 KDTH at 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. Christmas Day.
In case of inclement weather, Christmas at Heritage Center’s snow date is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.