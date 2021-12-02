Sorry, an error occurred.
GALENA, Ill. — A Galena artist’s latest paintings will be exhibited during the prestigious Art Basel International Art Fair in Miami this month.
Ioannis Karalias’ work will be displayed as part of “Refections” at the Artistic Luxury Gallery through Thursday, Dec. 30.
Art Basil in Europe ranks as the world’s premier international art fair staged annually in Basel, Switzerland, during the summer, with a winter edition each year in Miami.
For the exhibition, Karalias has produced 30 acrylic paintings, in which he reflects on his life and memories.
Some of the exhibited new paintings were made in Galena during the summer and were influenced by the Driftless landscape of Jo Daviess County.
Karalias is one of Greece’s leading cultural personas. He also is an established practicing architect in Europe and the U.S., as well as a celebrated Greek poet.
He divides his time between Athens and Galena, where he has resided since 2000.
