Dubuque historically has prided itself on serving as a beacon for innovators, whether it be in the industries of shot, lumber and lead; water, wheel and rail; or building a bustling community made up of educators, entrepreneurs and creatives.
That idea is at the heart of the City of Dubuque’s latest Art on the River exhibition, this year carrying the theme, “Innovate & Illuminate.”
Eleven new sculptures are set to be unveiled on Friday, Aug. 4, for the 17th annual temporary display, which can be viewed along the Mississippi Riverwalk in the Port of Dubuque.
A free opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grand River Center, including live music by JazzQ, featuring faculty from the Northeast Iowa School of Music, in addition to light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar on the patio.
At 5:30 p.m., a welcome by Mayor Pro Tem Katy Wethal will take place, as well as artist acknowledgments and the presentation of the People’s Choice and Best of Show awards.
The Tri-State Wind Symphony also will perform a concert following the reception at 7 p.m. in the Alliant Amphitheater.
“I’m really impressed by the city staff’s ability to work together to put on an event of this magnitude. They just make it look really easy,” said Bonnie Spurling, City of Dubuque Arts & Cultural Affairs manager, who is marking her first Art on the River. “In terms of what people can expect, I’m really excited for people to be able to see such an eclectic display of art. Every sculpture is so different, but each still does a beautiful job of carrying the theme of ‘Innovate & Illuminate.’ It’s stunning.”
A community jury panel selected the sculptures from a pool of 32 applications and 22 artists representing 10 states in the U.S. and Canada.
Panelists included Jenni Petersen-Brant, former City of Dubuque Arts & Cultural Affairs manager and director of communications at Greater Dubuque Development Corporation; Sarah Deppe, adjunct assistant professor of art at Beloit (Wis.) College and former Art on the River exhibitor; and Jeremy Rudd, owner and operator of Jeremy Rudd Art and Design and another former Art on the River exhibitor.
Displayed through late July 2024, all sculptures will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds supporting Art on the River, funded through the City of Dubuque’s general operating budget.
Art on the River 2023-2024
“Comic Slot,” by Bilhenry Walker, of Milwaukee.
“Diverted Pump,” by Matt Moyer, of Columbia, Mo.
“FROM_ORION,” by Damon Hamm, of New York.
“Illumination Through Reflection,” by Dan Alderman and Evan Prosch, of Dubuque.
“Oxbow Reimagined,” by Tim Adams, of Webster City, Iowa.
“Reflective Permutations,” by Evan Prosch, of Dubuque.
“Serpentine Insect Hostel,” by Tim Adams, of Webster City, Iowa.
“Stainless River Marker,” by Skip Willits, of Camanche, Iowa.
“The Gleaming Cube,” by Timothy Sprengelmeyer, of Dubuque.
“This is Her,” by Chris Wubbena, of Jackson, Mo.
“Toward our Future,” by Gail Chavenelle, of Dubuque.