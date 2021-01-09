News in your town

Grutz: Try these tips to lower your stress and anxiety in 2021

Ask Amy: Wisdom from readers starts the year off right

Daniel: Above all, love thy neighbor

Theft leads to community giving in Miami

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Link between stress, fertility

Drs. Oz and Roizen: How stair climbing reveals your level of heart health

Author to offer cleanly home advice during Carnegie-Stout event

Ask Amy: Friend wants to 'out' abuser to others

Congressman calls for ‘Selena’ to be added to National Film Registry

Ellis: Jazzy effort by Pixar with 'Soul'

Today in History

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 6

Today in History

Ring in the new year with European flair

Flavorful beef tenderloin medallions ready in minutes

Ask Amy: Partner's relapse places household at risk

Drs. Oz and Roizen: How obesity dings immune strength and fuels cancer

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 5

Television Q&A: Why are there so many TV news networks?

Today in History

Drs. Oz and Roizen: How much should you weigh given your age and height?

Ask Amy: Couple wants proof others are vaccinated

Worst music of 2020: 10 miserable songs from miserablest year

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 4

Reiter: Toxic positivity or choose light?

Left behind: How to prepare pets for post-pandemic life

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Diabetes, your dog and you

Ask Amy: Angry letter may provoke unintended response

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ adds $5.5 million in 2nd U.S. weekend

Almanac

For pregnant and nursing women, risks of COVID-19 probably outweigh risk of vaccine, experts say

Concerts

Your horoscope

Goldstein: COVID-19 and the change to normal

Travel: Enjoy the outdoors, make sure you're staying safe

Best-sellers

Via songwriting and freestyling, Jhené Aiko finds her voice

On the list