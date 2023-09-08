If your birthday is today: Pursue your goal. Make plans behind closed doors. Secrecy will add to the element of surprise that will help you gain momentum, trust and the acceptance and rewards you desire.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep a smile on your face. Don't fear what others do or think; own your place and share what you have to offer. Don't let uncertainty or someone's opinion taint your plans.

