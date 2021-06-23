The Northeast Iowa Council Boy Scouts of America has announced its 2021 Eagle Scout class and one more Eagle Scout member from the 2020 class.
The sixteen Eagle Scouts are from 13 Northeast Iowa Council troops. Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the BSA program.
Since 1911, when the Eagle Scout rank was introduced, two million young men (and now young women) have earned the award, which requires earning a minimum of 21 merit badges and demonstrating scout spirit through community service and leadership.
The culmination of these requirements is an extensive service project that the scout plans, organizes, leads and manages. These 16 scouts will be honored at an Eagle Scout Recognition Brunch in 2022:
Alex Burds — Troop 5 — Constructed and installed bat houses for Dubuque County parks. Three bat houses were mounted at Heritage Pond campground, Proving Grounds and Bowstring Wildlife Area.
Nicholas Gibbs — Troop 39 — Cleaned, scrubbed and removed moss from several headstones at Fairview Cemetery in Earlville, Iowa.
Owen Henkes — Troop 47 — Built dispenser stations for dog waste bags at parks in Lansing, Iowa.
Kyle Henneberry — Troop 60 — Replaced rotted railroad ties along a hiking trail at New Wine Park in Dyersville, Iowa. Added crushed limestone to provide a sturdy base, prevent weeds and provide a safer hiking environment.
Caleb Kass — Troop 7 — Constructed an ADA compliant gaga ball pit at Carver Elementary School. Installed an ADA approved door way to ensure access to all.
Marcus Leitzen — Troop 7 — Designed, constructed and installed a mailbox-style receptacle to collect worn American flags outside of the Asbury Eagles Club.
Jacob Leytem — Troop 30 — Replaced 280 warped and water-damaged ceiling tiles and 140 bars in the Hopkinton (Iowa) Library, making the space safer.
Boris Miller — Troop 91 — Constructed a gaga ball pit at Audubon Elementary School, replacing the structure that was in use at the school.
Spencer Palm — Troop 91 — Sketched and painted a large map of the United States in the Resurrection Catholic Church parking lot for students and teachers to utilize.
Tristan Pfiffner — Troop 69 — Replaced flagpole at Cole Park, laid a cement path and built a brick surround behind the flagpole area.
Hunter Preston — Troop 48 — Replaced 35 water bars on the Calcite Trail at the Mines of Spain to reduce erosion and make the trail safer. Leveled the path and replaced a retaining wall.
Joseph Schlickman II — Troop 14 — Built a bridge at Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, allowing easier access for those with mobility concerns. Created a newly graded pathway leading to the bridge, and worked with an engineer to ensure safety.
Tyler Schrumpf (2020 Eagle Scout class) — Troop 11 — Replaced fencing that protected and concealed air conditioning units at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Caleb Spires — Troop 91 — Constructed wood shelving units to store and organize theater props at Hempstead High School, allowing safer and more visual storage of items.
Nicholas Stocks — Troop 34 — Replaced raised flower beds and repainted a picnic table at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa.
Cole Thill — Troop 97 — Constructed and installed 12 bat houses for Dubuque County Parks at the Proving Grounds.