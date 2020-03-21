Saturday
7 p.m. on (LIFE) Movie: A Predator’s Obsession
During an otherwise perfect day at the beach, Allison and her kid brother Kevin are rescued from a savage shark attack by an enigmatic young man named Daniel. Their mother, Diana, understandably embraces Daniel as a hero and befriends him — but Allison’s boyfriend, Carson, gets a totally different read from this newcomer and senses that Daniel’s personal story doesn’t add up. Soon, Allison grows equally suspicious of Daniel, especially after people start to go missing. Houston Stevenson, Julia Blanchard and Felicity Mason star in this 2020 melodrama.
7 p.m. on (TLC) Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta
For the first time, fans of this long-running reality series will get a sense of the entire Bridals by Lori experience as the show opens Season 11 with “Are They About to Fight?” Colleagues Lori Allen and Monte Durham are pushed to their limits as they pull double duty, handling wedding-gown appointments upstairs and dashing down to the bridesmaids’ floor when a full-scale war threatens to erupt. They’ll also help reality star Jessa Duggar Seewald ’s (“Counting On”) sister-in-law choose a surprisingly daring gown.
7 p.m. on (HBO) Movie: X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Ultimately something of a box-office disappointment, this 2019 superhero film — which concluded 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” movie series — still earned generally warm reviews for its large ensemble cast, much of which returned to familiar characters. The story follows the team of mutants as they struggle to deal with the Phoenix, a dark entity that is unleashed after Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) is struck by a massive blast of energy during a space rescue mission. James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult also star.
8 p.m. on (SHOW) Movie: Hampstead
Diane Keaton and Irish actor Brendan Gleeson make something of an odd couple in this sweet-natured 2017 romantic comedy loosely based on a true story. Gleeson stars as Donald Horner, an eccentric who has spent the past 17 years illegally living in London’s vast Hampstead Heath park — and who ultimately decides to fight to assert ownership of his small patch of land, based on squatting laws. Keaton portrays a widow who befriends him. The fine supporting cast includes Lesley Manville, James Norton, Jason Watkins, Hugh Skinner and Phil Davis.
9:37 p.m. on (SYFY) Movie: Underworld: Blood Wars
Ostracized by most of the vampires and the Lycans, death dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) teams up with two of her few remaining allies on a quest to stop once and for all this endless cycle of violence between the two factions in this fifth installment of the action-horror franchise. Theo James, Lara Pulver, Tobias Menzies and Bradley James also star in the 2016 film, which marked the directorial debut of Anna Foerster.
Sunday
9:30 a.m. on (NICK) Henry Danger
The juvenile adventure-comedy about a teenager who becomes sidekick to a superhero ends its five-year run with the series finale “The Fate of Danger: Part II,” in which Kid Danger and Captain Man (Jace Norman, Cooper Barnes) battle the villainous Drex (Tommy Walker) on top of a blimp to stop him from erasing Swellview’s memory of Captain Man. When the blimp aims straight for the Swellview Baby Hospital, one hero must stay behind to save the day. A spinoff, “Danger Force,” premieres on Friday.
7 p.m. on (FX) Movie: The Greatest Showman
Aussie filmmaker Michael Gracey made a very big splash with his feature directorial debut on this 2017 blockbuster, which overcame mixed reviews to become the fifth-highest-grossing live-action musical of all time. Critics mainly took issue with how much artistic license the movie took with the real-life saga of P.T. Barnum, played by Hugh Jackman, but audiences clearly were swept away by the sheer spectacle and engaging cast, which also includes Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya. The song “This Is Me” was nominated for an Oscar.
7 p.m. on (HALL) When Calls the Heart
In the new episode “An Unexpected Gift,” the whole community is abuzz when a mystery admirer leaves a bouquet of flowers on Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow) doorstep. She suspects either Nathan (Kevin McGarry) or Lucas (Chris McNally) may be behind the mysterious delivery. Elsewhere, Rosemary and Lee (Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith) organize bachelor and bachelorette parties for Jesse and Clara (Aren Buchholz, Eve Bourne). Jack Wagner and Martin Cummins also star.
7 p.m. on (LIFE) Movie: Killer Dream Home
Jules and Josh are over the moon when they find what looks very much like their dream house on a magnificent estate in this 2020 thriller. Eager to move in, they hire Morgan, a beautiful decorator, to handle the interior design. What they don’t know is that Morgan has a secret personal history with the house — and she literally would kill to make it her own. Maiara Walsh, Eve Mauro, John DeLuca and Brooke Butler star.
7:30 p.m. on < 2 O Duncanville
Jack and Annie (voices of Ty Burrell, Amy Poehler) try to rekindle the passion of their youth by visiting a 1980s-themed club to celebrate their anniversary, but wind up realizing their maturity may not be so boring after all in the new episode “Sister, Wife.” Elsewhere, Jing (voice of Joy Osmanski) makes Duncan (Poehler again) “marry” her, but their faux-union quickly becomes fraught with very real marital problems. Meanwhile, Kimberly (voice of Riki LIndhome) acts out to get attention.
9 p.m. on ( ) 3 ; The Rookie
Nolan’s (Nathan Fillion) day gets off to a notably bad start when he learns that his identity has been stolen, a frustrating turn of events that could jeopardize his position as a police officer in the new episode “Hand-Off.” Elsewhere, Sgt. Casey (Richard T. Jones) likewise finds himself painfully tested, as he is forced to confront his past and testify at the parole hearing of a man who shot Casey and murdered his partner. Brent Huff and Seth Green co-star.
Monday
7 p.m. on < 2 O 9-1-1
In a new episode called “Fools,” the team responds when a viral stunt goes off the rails and an epic first date fails, and also helps a couple whose fishing trip has turned into a disaster. Meanwhile, Athena (Angela Bassett) investigates a woman who doesn’t remember getting shot in the head, and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) has to have a difficult conversation with Christopher (Gavin McHugh). Bryan Safi, Shari Belafonte and Greg Evigan guest star.
7 p.m. on (DISC) Street Outlaws: Memphis
JJ Da Boss and the Memphis Street Outlaws find themselves tested as never before as they start a new season with a two-hour premiere that sees new drivers emerging into the spotlight, ready to take on the Memphis racers. Mallory “Molly” Gulley races her new car, The Ugly Duckling, against Kentucky in her first true street race with an out-of-town team. Meanwhile, Doughboy’s wife, Chelsea, decides to enter the family business, stepping out from behind the scenes and getting behind the wheel herself.
8 p.m. on (ID) Betrayed
Season 4 of this series, which presents fictionalized accounts of true crimes that culminated in murder at the hands of a trusted friend or loved one, opens with the punningly titled “A Bitter Pill,” which explores the suspicious death of newlywed pharmaceutical rep Debbie Ashley. After her lifeless body is found in the trunk of her car, police suspect gang involvement. Before long, however, a stunning confession reveals dark secrets.
9 p.m. on ( ) 3 ; The Good Doctor
In “Hurt,” the first of a two-part season finale, a massive earthquake rocks the city of San Jose, sending the St. Bonaventure Hospital staff scrambling to assess structural and property damage, plus ensuring that colleagues and patients are safe. Meanwhile, Drs. Melendez and Glassman (Nicholas Gonzalez, Richard Schiff) are attending a charity event when the seismic upheaval puts their lives in jeopardy. Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas and Hill Harper also star.
9 p.m. on 5 POV
It often unfolds like a great, completely engrossing adventure yarn, but the gripping documentary “The Rescue List” from filmmakers Alyssa Fedele and Zachary Fink is an all-too-true account of social workers in the forests of Ghana, where they try to help two children recover from the shared trauma of a childhood enslaved to a community of fishermen on Lake Volta, the largest manmade lake on Earth. Now, the man who rescued the boys prepares to lead another rescue mission, this time assisted by the two young former captives.
9 p.m. on (FX) Breeders
Paul and Ally (Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard) can’t bring themselves to shed a tear when Sprout, the family gerbil, finally expires in the new episode “No Dad.” Later, though, they’re surprised to discover that explaining loss to kids Luke and Ava (George Wakeman, Jayda Eyles) is more difficult than they had anticipated, as grief manifests itself in mysterious ways, throwing the family off course.
9:01 p.m. on ` & _ * / Manifest
Zeke’s (Matt Long) condition deteriorates as his death date looms, so he decides to confront his past, but Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) is determined to secure a new future for him in the new episode “Unaccompanied Minors.” Elsewhere, Ben and T.J. (Josh Dallas, Garrett Wareing) are led to an unexpected loved one by a pair of linked callings, while Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) faces a tough moral decision when her own calling instructs her to let a criminal go free.
9:10 p.m. on (AMC) Dispatches From Elsewhere
The team members start to notice that this “game” is starting to have a significantly deeper impact on their lives in the real world in the new episode “Clara.” As the gang learns the full story surrounding Clara’s disappearance, the mystery only deepens. Ultimately, some fresh clues send the game in a completely new direction. Jason Segel, Sally Field, Eve Lindley, André Benjamin and Richard E. Grant star.
Tuesday
7 p.m. on ( ) 3 ; The Conners
Newly unemployed and depressed, Harris (Emma Kenney) moves back into the Conner home, while Becky (Lecy Goranson) struggles to find childcare she can afford in the new episode “Tats and Tias.” When Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) suggests Becky seek help from Emilio’s (guest star Rene Rosado) family, he refers her to the two aunts who helped raise him. Elsewhere, Dan (John Goodman) runs into his old riding buddy Tony (guest star Steve Agee), who just opened a leather and tattoo shop. Sara Gilbert also stars.
7 p.m. on , 5 @ 5 , @ East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story
Filmmaker Ken Burns is an executive producer on this new documentary from Sarah Burns, Ken’s daughter, and her husband, David McMahon, which explores the impact of racism on public housing through the prism of East Lake Meadows, a community that opened just outside Atlanta in 1970. Initially praised for its spacious units, the property turned out to be shoddily constructed and allowed to fall into disrepair as crime and drug-related violence also crept in. Despite that, it was home to some unforgettable characters also profiled in the documentary.
7 p.m. on (TCM) Movie: Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Jodie Foster narrates this two-hour 2018 documentary profile from director, co-writer and producer Pamela B. Green that explores the life and work of cinema’s first female filmmaker, a multifaceted late 19th-century French artist who is widely credited as among the first directors to make a narrative fiction film. A true pioneer, Guy-Blaché also experimented with an early sync-sound system, interracial casting and special effects.
7 p.m. on (TLC) My Big Fat Fabulous Life
Season 7 of this hit unscripted series concludes with a finale titled “A Big Fat Proposal,” which finds main character Whitney Thore emotionally torn. On the upside, she has fallen head over heels in love with Paris, but she’s starting to worry that her relationship with Chase is on life support. Fortunately, as the spoilery episode title suggests, there’s a huge surprise awaiting her at the top of the Eiffel Tower.
8 p.m. on ` & _ * / This Is Us
One of TV’s most heart-tugging family dramas closes Season 4 tonight in the finale “Strangers: Part Two,” as the Pearson family gathers for baby Jack’s first birthday, but at least fans don’t have to sweat their show’s fate: NBC already has renewed “This Is Us” all the way through Season 6. As for the many stories on tap next season, expect to learn more about that “mild cognitive impairment” Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) doctor noticed earlier this season.
8 p.m. on ^ # (WKBT) FBI
In “American Dreams” — the first half of a two-part crossover event — Maggie, OA (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) and their colleagues are called in to investigate after a bus carrying 26 students inexplicably vanishes. A prime suspect soon emerges, but when that person of interest turns out to be someone Agent Jess LaCroix (guest star Julian McMahon, in his “FBI: Most Wanted” role) once arrested, he and other members of that traveling team are called in to pick up the case. The story continues immediately afterward on “FBI: Most Wanted.”
9:01 p.m. on ` & _ * / Council of Dads
NBC’s latest gambit to make audiences feel all the feels “This Is Us”-style casts Tom Everett Scott (“13 Reasons Why”) as Scott Perry, a devoted father of five whose long-range plans are shaken up by an unexpected health scare. As always, Scott’s first priority is his family, so he assembles a team of trusted friends — played by Clive Standen (“Taken”), J. August Richards (“Angel”) and Michael O’Neill (“Scandal”) — who can tag in as part-time dads when circumstances demand it. Sarah Wayne Callies also stars.
9:03 p.m. on (HIST) Project Blue Book
A massive and highly sensitive naval exercise on the border of Russian waters finds itself repeatedly plagued by phenomena from UFOs and USOs (unidentified submersible objects) in the Season 2 finale, “Operation Mainbrace.” As Hynek and Quinn (Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey) conduct an investigation into these puzzling events, they find themselves forced to tangle with a rogue admiral who seems hellbent on starting World War III. Neal McDonough and Michael Harney also star.
Wednesday
7 p.m. on ( ) 3 ; The Goldbergs
Beverly and Adam (Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone) have a mother-son bonding experience after she gives him a bicycle just like the one featured in a Pee-wee Herman movie comedy in the new episode “Schmoopie’s Big Adventure.” Elsewhere, Barry and Erica (Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia) turn Murray’s (Jeff Garlin) furniture store into an after-hours lounge for college students. Cedric Yarbrough, Sean Marquette, Mindy Sterling and Dot-Marie Jones guest star.
8 p.m. on (FREE) Motherland: Fort Salem
In the new episode “My Witches,” the group travels to Salem Town for an annual witch celebration, which subsequently is thrown into chaos by an unexpected disturbance. When Tally (Jessica Sutton) finds herself confronted by her own mother’s objections, as well as widespread hostility toward witches, she begins to doubt whether her decision to pursue a military career was a good one. After Adler (Lyne Renee) denies her request to change units, Abigail (Ashley Williams) tries to mend fences with Raelle (Taylor Hickson).
8:01 p.m. on ^ # (WKBT) SEAL Team
Tempers start to flare on the homefront as Sonny (A.J. Buckley) considers a new career path in the new episode “Last Known Location.” Elsewhere, a frustrated Clay (Max Thieriot) ponders taking a new career path, while Jason (David Boreanaz) is put under more pressure by Captain Lindell (Jamie McShane). All this personal drama plays out while Bravo team prepares for a three-month deployment to Afghanistan.
9 p.m. on , 5 @ 5 , @ Earth’s Sacred Wonders
This new three-part weekly series takes viewers on a journey to some of the greatest spiritual buildings and places of worship in the world, exploring the scale, ingenuity and faith that each embodies. In the miniseries premiere, “House of the Divine,” a man at Angkor Wat in Cambodia, who believes the temples are home to his ancestral spirits, risks his life to save them from the encroaching jungle. At al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, a young Muslim paramedic battles his own hunger and exhaustion to help other fasting worshipers during Ramadan.
9 p.m. on (CMT) CMT Crossroads
The latest edition in this series of music specials — which highlight the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians best known for their work in other genres — puts the spotlight on country superstar Kelsea Ballerini and the Grammy-nominated Halsey, whose hits include “Now or Never” and “Bad at Love.” This 70th episode was filmed during a public outdoor performance at the Ascend Amphitheatre in downtown Nashville, Tenn.
9 p.m. on (FXX) Dave
When Dave (Dave Burd) unexpectedly gets invited to open for a major rap star, he develops a crippling case of nerves that triggers a full-blown identity crisis in the new episode “Hype Man.” He asks GaTa to act as his hype man, forcing the latter to confront memories from his own performance past and reveal his biggest secret to his new friends. Andrew Santino and Taylor Misiak also stars.
9:03 p.m. on (HIST) Eating History
Each episode of this offbeat new series finds collector Josh Macuga and “vintage food expert” Old Smoky hitting the road together in search of edibles that somehow have defied expiration dates, usually thanks to time-tested preservation methods such as salting, smoking, jarring, fermenting and canning. While these foods aren’t always safe to eat — seriously, do not try this at home — this duo fearlessly and literally takes a bite out of history to learn the stories behind the food. Another episode immediately follows.
9:31 p.m. on (IFC) Year of the Rabbit
This period Britcom set in 1887 London closes out Season 1 with the finale “Framed Rabbit,” which finds Detective Inspector Rabbit (Matt Berry) set up on murder charges. Desperate to avoid arrest, Rabbit goes underground to seek the help of shady character Murky John (guest star Peter-Hugo Daly). Meanwhile, Detective Strauss and Mabel (Freddie Fox, Susan Wokoma) desperately fight to clear his name. Alun Armstrong also stars. The second season of this comedy has been greenlit.
Thursday
7 p.m. on (FOOD) The Great Food Truck Race
Season 17 of this hit reality competition series opens in Los Angeles, the food truck capital of the world, where host Tyler Florence greets this season’s seven new teams with an opening challenge: Cook and sell luxury versions of traditional food truck fare. Upcoming stops include the California cities of San Diego, Santa Barbara and Palm Springs, plus a side trip to Las Vegas. The competition returns to the City of Angels for its finale to determine which of the final two teams still standing takes home the grand prize.
7:30 p.m. on < 2 O Outmatched
After Mike and Kay (Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson) get caught lying about Leila’s (Oakley Bull) birthdate, they try to make amends by throwing her a party with a theme of her choice. Unfortunately, they find it impossible not to keep suggesting their own ideas in the new episode “Royal Rumble.” Meanwhile, the other kids (Ashley Boettcher, Connor Kalopsis, Jack Stanton) struggle with the news that Irwin and Rita (Finesse Mitchell, Tisha Campbell) would become their guardians if something happened to Mike and Kay.
8 p.m. on ( ) 3 ; Grey’s Anatomy
Richard (James Pickens Jr.) finds himself distracted by his ongoing issues with Catherine (recurring guest star Debbie Allen) as he prepares to present his PATH pen at the L.A. Surgical Conference in the new episode “Love of My Life.” At that same professional gathering, Maggie and Teddy (Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver) both run into persons from their past, and Hayes (guest star Richard Flood) relives moments from when he met his late wife.
8 p.m. on < 2 O Deputy
Everybody is forced to work together to find a mole somewhere among them when informants for the sheriff’s department start turning up dead all over Los Angeles in the new episode “10-8 Bulletproof.” Meanwhile, Cade and Teresa (Brian Van Holt, Natalia Cigliuti) suffer a major setback in the custody battle for their foster children. Elsewhere, Bill (Stephen Dorff) gets trapped in a difficult position between work and family on the eve of Maggie’s (guest star Valeria Juaregui) quinceanera.
8 p.m. on (FREE) The Bold Type
In the spring finale, “Some Kind of Wonderful,” Sutton (Meghann Fahy) faces a major decision when her and Richard’s (Sam Page) wedding day arrives. Jane (Katie Stevens) genuinely tries to celebrate her friends’ big day, but she’s distracted by the implications of some recent discoveries. Elsewhere, Kat’s (Asiha Dee) continuing crusade against the board produces some surprising, even life-changing consequences. Melora Hardin also stars.
8 p.m. on (HGTV) Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa
Sahar and Cesar, a vibrant couple and real-estate team who recently started flipping properties, are frustrated by the nickel-and-dime returns they’re getting on their hard work. In a new episode called “Broken Slab to Totally Fab,” the duo turn to Tarek to advise them on a new flip in Anaheim, Calif., but the hard current realities of that real-estate market pose challenges even if Tarek can teach these clients some much-needed discipline.
8 p.m. on (HBO) Movie: Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections
With the November 2020 U.S. presidential election rapidly approaching, filmmakers Simon Ardizzone, Russell Michaels and Sarah Teale (the Emmy-nominated documentary “Hacking Democracy”) re-examine how shockingly ill-equipped the United States is to avert interference from foreign powers. The film follows Finnish computer hacker and cybersecurity expert Harri Hursti as he travels around the world pointing out dangerous gaps in America’s existing security measures.
9 p.m. on (TRUTV) Tacoma FD
Those somewhat soggy firefighters return for their sophomore season, which sees the squad responding to a fire at a haunted house, creating fire safety videos with some impossibly buff colleagues and getting trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighters’ Ball. Series co-creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme return as Chief Terry McConky and Captain Eddie Penisi, along with co-stars Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike) and Hassie Harrison (Lucy).
9 p.m. on (USA) The Sinner
Season 3 of this anthology drama series opened as Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) began an investigation into a tragic car accident in upstate New York, where the victim’s college buddy, expectant father Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer), is left grief-stricken after reporting the incident. Since then, however, Harry’s investigation has turned up a hidden crime. Events reach a climax in tonight’s season finale, as Jamie, bent on revenge, finds himself on a collision course with Harry.
9:01 p.m. on ( ) 3 ; A Million Little Things
The soapy drama closes out Season 2 with a finale called “ ’Til Death Do Us Part,” which finds Eddie and Katherine (David Giuntoli, Grace Park) preparing to renew their vows. Everyone rushes to the hospital, though, when Eve (guest star Ebboney Wilson) goes into labor. Elsewhere, Maggie (Allison Miller) shares some shocking news with Gary (James Roday), while Delilah and Miles (Stephanie Szostak, guest star Parker Young) grow closer. Sprague Grayden also guest stars.
Friday
7 p.m. on (STARZ) Movie: Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
In addition to multiple other accolades, Brad Pitt won an Academy Award as best supporting actor for writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s lavishly praised 2019 comedy-drama, which cast Pitt as the stunt double of a Hollywood superstar (Leonardo DiCaprio), both of whom are nostalgic for the rapidly vanishing golden age of Hollywood. The huge ensemble cast also includes Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Damian Lewis, many of them playing familiar Tinseltown figures. This was Luke Perry’s final film.
8 p.m. on (TRAVEL) Kindred Spirits
In the new episode “Stage Fright,” paranormal investigators are given exclusive access to the fabled Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park, N.J. The site’s promising future is tarnished by a past that includes painful tragedy. The “Kindred Spirits” team hopes they can make contact with the lost souls who reportedly are trapped in this historic building and find a way to bring a measure of peace to their existence.
8 p.m. on (WE) Mama June: From Not to Hot
This reality series opens its fourth season on a downbeat note, with the Shannon family reeling from the fallout of Mama June’s arrest, renewed drug addiction and dysfunctional relationship with Geno, her boyfriend. It’s all just, as they say, a lot, but the close-knit clan leans on one another as they hope for June’s recovery. Meanwhile, Lauryn, aka “Pumpkin,” and her husband Josh have taken custody of Alana (Honey Boo Boo) and are raising her along with their own toddler.
8:30 p.m. on , @ , @ Somewhere South
In this new six-part weekly series, host and award-winning chef Vivian Howard explores some of the lesser-known roots of Southern food, cooking and life in general. The series finds Howard breaking bread with farm laborers, doctors, entrepreneurs, grandmothers, ecologists and fellow chefs to understand more about the complex values and identities, as well as the colorful past, of this region. Howard also examines several cross-cultural dishes enjoyed by diverse communities.
9 p.m. on (SYFY) Vagrant Queen
This new live-action series adaptation of a Vault Comics title stars Adriyan Rae (“Brockmire”) in the main role as Elida, who grew up as a child queen before a drastic reversal of fortune drove her into survival mode. Since then, she has carved out a niche for herself as a scavenger and outlaw, but when her old frenemy Isaac (Tim Rozon, “Wynonna Earp”) turns up with news about Elida’s long-lost mother, she knows it’s time to return to her broken kingdom. Paul du Toit co-stars.
9:30 p.m. on , @ The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary
It’s probably a wise idea to eat before viewing this charming new documentary, which follows hotelier and chef Patrick O’Connell and his staff over the course of a year to gain insights into how O’Connell transformed an inn in a sleepy Virginia mountain town into an establishment with a restaurant that holds three Michelin stars. Tasting menus of the chef’s haute American cuisine start at $248, but the experience is meant to rival a stay in a European castle.