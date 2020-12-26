News in your town

Nessan: How can we sing in this strange land?

Ask Amy: Readers weigh in to offer their own advice

From ‘Wonder Woman’ to ‘Star Wars,’ Jenkins' rise continues

From his home, Attenborough shows viewers 'A Perfect Planet'

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Getting leg up on legumes

Ellis: 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 improves on 1st

People news: Ethan Hawke; 'Sex and the City'

Ask Amy: 'Girlfriend' might angle for partner status

Ask Amy: Parents always name-check race

People in the news: 'Cheer' star pleads not guilty to child porn, sex charges

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Breaking the mold

Today in History

Ode to Ludwig: Marking Beethoven's 250th year by the numbers

5 winter cocktail recipes to snuggle up with

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Type 2 diabetes? Quick, frequent exercise can help your heart

Ask Amy: In-law grabs child's name for email address

Ask Amy: Longtime partner struggles with workload

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Is your fight against COVID-19 going up in smoke?

Today in History

Today's horoscope: Dec. 22

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 21

Ask Amy: This year, everybody needs to have a book to read

Today in History

Dubuque Symphony Youth Ensembles play on amid pandemic

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Are you hungry for social interaction?

Tips for working from home for holidays

Review: 'Blind Vigil' a tense, fast-paced and hardboiled

AP's top albums of 2020: Toni Braxton, Teyana Taylor, JoJo

Gadgets: This digital frame makes a great holiday gift

Christmas décor: Touch of traditional

Here’s what pandemic-era skiing, snowboarding will look like this winter

Ask Amy: Sudden loss brings up awkward questions

Gloss: When the year gives you lemons ...

10 tips to enhance a guest room

Best-sellers

Audio review

On the list

Concerts