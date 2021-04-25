Throughout the past year, pundits have speculated that the pleasure women took from letting their hips roam free in sweatpants would toll the death knell for dressing up.
Au contraire. My clotheshorse’s intuition that we will never forsake our finery for not sparking joy proved correct.
I was vindicated by a recent article in The Wall Street Journal on the return of the corset, albeit sometimes as streetwear worn over casual getups like a T-shirt and jeans. (The bodice-ripping Netflix series “Bridgerton” gets some of the credit for the corset’s steamy return.)
The planets converged further when a reader, Jolene, wrote me asking if I had ever considered writing about girdles. I had not.
But her account of her first proved irresistible. After Jolene was invited to her junior prom, her mother took her to a girdle fitter (a vocation as vanished as a bowling pin setter).
She recalls, “They decided on an open-bottomed girdle with six garters. It went right up to my bra. I needed both of them to help get it on. They slid it in place, hooked the many hooks and zipped it up. They picked a bra that matched … I definitely felt like I had entered womanhood. When we got home we had to practice going to the bathroom.”
Jolene’s story triggered memories of fighting with my sister over our shared corset, the “Iron Maiden,” before attending a dance.
It cinched the waist, giving us that hourglass look we craved, but also triggered “The Problem.” That is, the unsightly flesh it pushed down below the waist required a secondary pull-on “panty girdle” — a pair of imprisoning rubber Bermudas designed by satan himself. (As Coco Chanel once put it, “Fashion is architecture: It is a matter of proportion.”)
Upon returning home from Christmas dances, we would tear off our girdles like Jean Valjean releasing his leg chains, don flannel PJs and raid the screened-in porch. On its glider were Younkers’ dress boxes full of baked goods. (As a Southern woman, it was our mother’s cross to the bear the expectation that she both bake beautifully but resist goodies for the sake of her figure).
Though I am glad to have given up the girdle, today’s shapewear doesn’t have the same cachet. Spanx — though its name has a whiff of playful sado-masochism — is a pale imitation of the girdle that caused baseball great Babe Didrikson Zaharias to advise, “It’s not just enough to swing at the ball. You’ve got to loosen your girdle and really let the ball have it.”
Girdles inspired song lyrics like “Who put the turtle in Myrtle’s girdle?” And In “Annie Get Your Gun,” when Frank brags in a duet, “I can jump a hurdle,” Annie answers grimly, “I can wear a girdle.”
Though I’ve given up the girdle, I love how it conjures the past. As actor Sissy Spacek said of her costume for “The Long Walk Home,” “Every time I’d put that girdle on, I’d feel my character wiggle to life.”