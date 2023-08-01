If your birthday is today: Don't take risks with your money, health or well-being. Choose partners and friends based on compatibility and equality. Handle legal, financial and medical matters with care.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Monitor investments and expenses. A partnership is only as good as the people involved. Get in sync with whom you share your money, space or time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Call on experts to fill in any missing pieces you cannot do yourself. Work to gain respect; expand your interests and gain momentum.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Do what you can, even if it means diminishing your plans. An event will give you access to someone of value.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't share your feelings prematurely. Process the consequences of your actions before you act. Choose your words wisely.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't battle over something irrelevant. Don’t waste your time trying to convince others to see things your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Move forward to get results leading to better opportunities. You can't buy love or happiness. Explore possibilities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) How you present your intentions to others will determine who helps. Offering incentives will be a game-changer.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Lay out a foolproof plan, and the offers that surface will change how you move forward. Partner with someone well-connected, but be sure to establish who is responsible for what.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Refuse to let what others do confuse you. Stick to your plan, take care of your responsibilities, and use your imagination to knock whatever you do out of the ballpark.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Follow through with your plans. Use your experience, knowledge and energy to make changes. Discipline will propagate opportunities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't trust others to address your concerns. Don't allow someone's negativity to stop you. Don't let anger set in when action is required.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Forge into the future with faith in your ability to get things done to your specifications. A change will turn out better than anticipated if you are hands-on.