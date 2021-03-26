If your birthday is today: Make adjustments to the way you work or how you earn your living. Being efficient will buy you time to work on projects that excite you. Put together a schedule focused on health, fitness and personal growth.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Finish what you start before moving on to something more enjoyable. Choose your words wisely when dealing with a friend or relative. An argument will ruin a perfect day if you let it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make a change because you want to, not because you are emotional or angry. Look for a way to make your home more comfortable. A positive attitude will bring the best results. Work to improve a relationship.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Tempers will flare if you spend too much time with someone who is critical or if you focus on what's not working instead of on what you can accomplish.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take note of what others are doing, and consider what you can do to improve your life. A chance to do things differently will help you stand out. You'll find a loophole that will save money if you update documents.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pay more attention to your actions and how you present yourself, and less to what others are doing. It's better to look for opportunities than to try to make what someone else is doing work for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Let your feelings dictate your decisions. If you follow your heart, you will discover the best way to use your skills to reach your objective. Refuse to let anyone goad you into an argument.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Look for safe ways to get out and enjoy the fresh air. Spending time in nature will encourage you to live a healthy lifestyle. Exercise often, eat well and spend time with someone you love.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll get a chance to change your environment, but don't go overboard financially. Look at ways to cut corners to find ways to stay within budget.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Monitor what others do or say. Someone will misinterpret what you say if you aren't articulate. Leave nothing to chance, and you'll outdo anyone who tries to get in your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a different approach to the way you handle money. A possible change that interests you will cause you to question your relationship with someone. Go directly to the source if you want the truth.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Clear a workout space and get moving. Fitness and exercise will give you the boost you need to start new projects. Spend time doing things, not contemplating. Seek out family members.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) An emotional situation will be eye-opening. Don't get upset when something goes wrong; use your anger to motivate you to change. Let go of the past.
