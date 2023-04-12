If your birthday is today: Opportunities will be plentiful this year, but decisions will be more complicated. Don't act quickly. Time is on your side, and you'll gain the insight you need for success. Slow down, gather facts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a moment to dismiss angst. Channel your energy into something constructive to avoid disagreements with someone who matters.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A curious mind will be an asset today. An innovative idea will encourage you to take on an important cause. Bide your time, ask for help and protect yourself from burnout.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Observe what's going on around you and how others respond. How you handle financial matters will change the game moving forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Speed things up regarding partnerships. The sooner you make a connection, the more you'll accomplish. Hard work will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Shift your focus to what's possible and dismiss the rest. Distance yourself from users and those who disregard your right to be yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change will mark the beginning of something new and exciting. Decreasing your expenses will ease stress. Be prepared to make the first move.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Taking a day trip or an educational course or spending time with a loved one will prove beneficial. Put your energy where it counts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Let your intuition guide you when dealing with others. Asking questions will help you make a decision. Trust your gut if all else is in doubt.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Concentrate on finances and your health. Socializing is favored, but don't overspend. Don't let anyone stifle your dreams.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A steady pace forward is your best bet. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your progress. Don't be tempted by someone encouraging you to take on too much or behave indulgently.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Push yourself. Clear a space at home that motivates you to add to your skills. Don't let others throw you off guard. Pamper yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Set up meetings and move forward with your plans. Distance yourself from anyone who may not have your interests at heart. Protect yourself from injury or illness.
