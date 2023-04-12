If your birthday is today: Opportunities will be plentiful this year, but decisions will be more complicated. Don't act quickly. Time is on your side, and you'll gain the insight you need for success. Slow down, gather facts.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a moment to dismiss angst. Channel your energy into something constructive to avoid disagreements with someone who matters.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.