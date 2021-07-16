Marvel Studios returns to the big screen for the first time in two years with the long-delayed “Black Widow.”
Natasha Romanoff is a fugitive on-the-run in the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War.” Forces from Romanoff’s past re-emerge to collect an antidote to a mind-control substance.
The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Olga Kurylenko and Ray Winstone. It is directed by Cate Shortland.
“Black Widow” excels not only in the intimate family dynamics, but also delivers enough exciting action spectacle to satisfy franchise die-hards.
Shortland makes the most of the gangbuster cast. Johansson is in full command of her character in her most thorough storyline yet. While the timing of the movie feels undeniably awkward in a post-Endgame world, it feels right to finally have a satisfying standalone story for Romanoff.
The supporting cast is ridiculously good. Pugh almost steals the movie with an equally endearing and hilarious performance.
The sisterhood dynamic between Johansson and Pugh leaps off the screen in every scene. Pugh also comes out to play in some excellent action scenes. She commands the screen for every minute she’s on it. She almost overshadows Romanoff.
The family dynamic is extended very well to Harbour and Weisz’s characters. There’s a very complicated relationship between them, and Shortland captures it in an engrossing manner. From some genuine moments of intimate emotion or to playful back-and-forth jabs, the rapport is top-notch.
Pugh’s character has a hilarious running joke about Romanoff’s tendency to pose after finishing her combat moves. Jokes like these are hilarious for their fourth-wall-breaking impact.
Harbour and Weisz have some excellent dramatic scenes opposite Johansson. There also are a few well-executed twists and turns with Weisz’s character that add some nice storytelling depth.
Rest assured, “Black Widow” is chock-full of action. While it does boast a CGI-centric final set piece, some of the action is more gritty in nature. Hand-to-hand combat and car chases dominate. A prison break sequence in the snow-capped mountains is an exhilarating pace-break — even if it is more CGI-heavy.
While I love the attempt at more hands-on combat, it can feel choppy at times in the framing. The quick-cut pace of the editing is an obvious mask for this. I surmise that the second-unit director handled some of the fistfight choreographed scenes.
“Black Widow” excels at character relationships and motivations — even for the antagonists. It has a robust cast that energizes the material from start-to-finish, offers some very fun action and has an opening credits sequence unlike its MCU counterparts.
The film does feel kneecapped by its timing in the series, considering the fate of Black Widow in “Endgame.” It is hard to shake the feeling that the movie arrived five years too late.
There aren’t any earth-shattering consequences on other movies to compensate for its strange release timing. Rather, the movie feels slightly like, “Oops, let’s pluck it here because we don’t know where to fit it in the timeline since we waited too long to give Widow her own movie.”
This and the slightly wonky nature of the hand-to-hand combat are my biggest issues. In the end, it did exceed my expectations. I had a blast from start-to-finish, qualms aside. It’s awesome to see a Marvel movie in a theater again after a two-year hiatus.
I give “Black Widow” 4 stars out of 5. It is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 13 minutes. It’s playing in theaters and is also available to purchase via Premier Access on Disney+ for $29.99.