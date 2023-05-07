Hardcover fiction
1. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. In the Lives of Puppets, TJ Klune, Tor
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
5. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
6. Romantic Comedy, Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House
7. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
8. Small Mercies, Dennis Lehane, Harper
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
10. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson, Pamela Dorman Books
11. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai, Viking
12. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls, Scribner
13. The Trackers, Charles Frazier, Ecco
14. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
15. Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club, J. Ryan Stradal, Pamela Dorman Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir, Lucinda Williams, Crown
5. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
7. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
8. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
11. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
12. Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma, Claire Dederer, Knopf
13. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
14. The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape, Katie Holten, Tin House Books
15. Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
3. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V. E. Schwab, Tor
4. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
5. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
6. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
7. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
8. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
9. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
10. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
11. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
12. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Penguin
13. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
14. Yours Truly, Abby Jimenez, Forever
15. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
5. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
6. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
7. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
8. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar, Cheryl Strayed, Vintage
9. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
10. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth, The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers, Crown
11. OMFG, BEES!: Bees Are So Amazing and You’re About to Find Out Why, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
12. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
13. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
14. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
15. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
7. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
9. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
Early and middle grade readers
1. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
2. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
3. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
4. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
5. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
6. Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. Big Tree, Brian Selznick, Scholastic Press
8. Hoops: A Graphic Novel, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
9. Bea Wolf, Zach Weinersmith, Boulet (Illus.), First Second
10. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
11. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
12. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
13. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
14. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels (An Indies Introduce Title), Beth Lincoln, Claire Powell (Illus.), Dutton Books for Young Readers
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
3. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
4. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books
5. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
6. The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School, Sonora Reyes, Balzer + Bray
7. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
8. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
9. Sunshine: A Graphic Novel, Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Graphix
10. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
11. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
12. Silver in the Bone, Alexandra Bracken, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
14. Better Than the Movies, Lynn Painter, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
3. Party Hearty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Harry N. Abrams
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great!, Sandra Boynton, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
7. We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney Hyperion
8. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
9. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (20th Anniversary Edition), Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
10. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
11. Little People, BIG DREAMS: Amanda Gorman, Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara, Queenbe Monyei (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
13. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr. John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
14. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Mike Holmes (Illus.), Scholastic
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Scholastic
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
9. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick
10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
