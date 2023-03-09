If you are searching for more ways to avoid or reverse Type 2 diabetes and avoid its consequences, here are four quick tricks.
1. Enjoy four cups of black coffee a day. That decreases Type 2 diabetes risk by over 20%.
2. Taking vitamin D may lower the risk of progressing from prediabetes to diabetes by 15%, according to researchers from Tufts Medical Center. The drawback — high doses of vitamin D may have side effects, including heart rhythm problems and kidney stones. So, if you have prediabetes, talk to your doc about what dose to take.
3. Researchers looked at data on more than 19,000 adults and found that people with Type 2 diabetes who took protein pump inhibitors for acid reflux have a higher risk for Type 2 diabetes’ No. 1 complication: heart woes. Ask your doc about alternative solutions.
4. Certain phthalates in plasticizers for vinyl flooring, food packaging and clothing may up the risk of Type 2 diabetes. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, wasn’t conclusive, but since we know phthalates are hormone disruptors and interfere with infant development, it’s worth limiting exposure, whether you’re at risk for diabetes or already have it.
Don’t microwave plastic containers; avoid products with added scents, and those with the number “3” within the recycling arrows and the letters “V” and “PVC” under the triangle.
Bottom line: Vitamin D, black coffee, 10,000 steps a day, and avoiding phthalates and protein pump inhibitors may decrease your Type 2 diabetes risk by over 50%.
