Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GracePoint Church Vacation Bible School will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, June 26-30 at the church, 3100 Windsor Ave.
This year’s VBS will feature Sheldon Rhodes of “Jest Kidding,” a ministry that shares the gospel with children through magic, juggling, puppets and more. Games, crafts and snacks will be provided.
Family Day for all VBS students and their families will be held at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at the church.
The cost is free. For more information or to register, call 563-583-3929. Registration deadline is Sunday, June 18.
