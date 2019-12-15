My winters always start with words.
As nights grow longer, for better or worse, feelings stir. Each event of the year has accumulated and, eventually, they are forced to separate, each pleading its case to mark the year.
This buzz of recollection becomes uncomfortable in the twilight months. Eventually, I need an outlet, lest the din lead to doldrums. The memories need attention.
For most of my life, this was compounded by the same holiday stressors everyone faces — travel, extended family, etc. As an adult, and a reporter, the fray is joined by the closing business in Washington, D.C., for the year and planning for state legislative sessions after the new year.
In 2016, I was spending my fifth winter in Silver City, N.M. There, following an exhausting year of political news and the results of Election Day, a friend of mine rekindled Silver City Poetry Bread, a written word performance collective for “The Twelfth Night.” He created a list of themed prompts for area writers to choose from — I chose “Wassail,” that first year, for instance; my partner chose “Boxing Day.”
We all had six weeks to write our poem ahead of a performance near the winter solstice.
This coincided with my second “Night of Yule,” a celebration thrown annually by a friend and professor at Western New Mexico University.
People dressed with touches from several traditions — Celtic, Norse paganism, blended with both religious and secular Christmas flair. Wassail and mulled wine flowed. A yule log centered a long table of treats.
It all culminated in the annual sacrifice. Less bloody than could be imagined, this event was akin to a White Elephant exchange, but with more meaning. Participants brought keepsakes with a significant story to place in the pile. When someone picked their unmarked package, its previous owner rose and told that story.
Each moment was beautiful and touching. The words of the story you returned with were more important than the item.
When I told my mother about this ceremony I loved, she was too angry that I had given away a clock she and my father had received as an early anniversary gift, which they had then given me.
See, this was not the type of winter celebration my white, middle class, Catholic, Hoosier family had ever celebrated.
I had never noted solstice more than crossing off the date on a calendar and being then reminded that winter had an official start.
They certainly had never burned a wicker goat — usually woven by my partner — filled with paper notes of things to be released with the old year, during a Night of Yule.
But we continued both of these traditions for years to come, even performing our “12th Night” poems via Skype back to New Mexico last year.
This is our second winter solstice in Dubuque. This will be the first without that annual prescription of writing.
But both the poetry and the sacrifice have left their mark. Winter is still, now, a time of contemplation, of sorting through all the memories of the last year, and of forming them into something new.
As we build our new traditions here, I am sure winter will come with prose and verse. It is the best way I know to spend the longest night. And, it’s a way to get through this insane Midwestern cold.