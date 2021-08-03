Although the COVID-19 pandemic provided a challenging year for creative types, arts and cultural activities are continuing to see a rebound across the tri-states — not to mention through a new roster of public art displays.
Eleven sculptures are to be unveiled as part of the City of Dubuque’s annual Art on the River. This year’s temporary public art exhibition is themed, “Resiliency Flows,” emphasizing “the resiliency and fortitude needed to rebuild better as communities worldwide continue to rebound from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and grow in the ongoing fight for social justice,” according to a press release.
A free opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, on the patio of Grand River Center in the Port of Dubuque. In the event of inclement weather, activities will move indoors.
Attendees are invited to mingle from 5 to 5:30. The Northeast Iowa School of Music’s Jazz Q and select student musicians will perform, light refreshments will be served, and a cash bar will be available.
At 5:30, Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol will welcome guests, artists will be acknowledged, and awards will be presented by city staff.
Live music will continue from 6 to 7, with a historical ArchiTREK walking tour of the river walk presented by Heritage Works and Dubuque Museum of Art.
The tour will be facilitated by trained docents and five visual artists painting live on 4-foot-by-8-foot portable murals. Each artist will be tasked with interpreting a historical moment, showcasing Dubuque and its history.
Throughout the evening, Dubuque Camera Club, Dubuque Urban Sketchers and Plein Air Painters of Dubuque also will be stationed along the river walk to capture the event on paper, canvas and in photos.
Since its inception in 2006, Art on the River has featured 132 sculptures and the work of 82 artists. This year, 10 artists will be highlighted — two of whom have local ties, Gail Chavenelle, of Dubuque; and Evan Lewis, of Mineral Point, Wis.
Artist Tim Adams, of Webster City, Iowa, will have two pieces featured. And a series of other highlights will be presented.
“We have two that are kinetic pieces this year (Lewis’ “Three Liner” and Adams’ “Seda”), meaning that there is movement with the sculpture that is impacted by the weather and the wind,” said Jenni Petersen-Brant, arts and cultural affairs coordinator for the City of Dubuque. “Another cool thing that we’re doing to branch out to include this year is site-specific work with an installation called ‘Downstream.’ The piece will be located on the south end of the river walk and will include a series of bamboo poles strung together and secured in the ground. From above, it looks like a line drawing of the Mississippi River and its tributaries. But as people walk up to it, it appears as an undulated bamboo fence.”
The artist behind the creation — Brian Petrone, of Evanston, Ill., — will install the piece through Thursday this week.
“It’s a fun opportunity for people to be able to come down to see the piece as it’s being created,”
Petersen-Brant said.
Bypassing a 2020 Art on the River installation due to COVID-19 and city budget concerns, Petersen-Brant added that just to be able to return is anticipation enough for artists who were impacted detrimentally during the pandemic with the lack of exhibition opportunities.
“That’s probably the most exciting thing is just getting to host something this year,” she said. “One of the things we did that is letting us come back a little bigger and better is featuring 11 sculptures rather than our usual 10. We also wanted to make our opening reception a more robust event, so we’re including three different creative groups, as well as the Northeast Iowa School of Music, Heritage Works and the Dubuque Museum of Art. And we purposefully chose this weekend to host the event coinciding with a lot of other arts and cultural events happening so people have a chance to get out and about to experience them in the community.”
Art on the River pieces will be displayed on the river walk through July 22, 2022, and also will be available to purchase.
The works
“Coral,” by Tim Adams,
of Webster City
Artist statement: “This piece symbolizes our symbiotic relationship to nature. Coral reefs support a diversity of life. They protect our coastlines from storms and erosion. Provide food, jobs and sources of new medicine. At the same time, people threaten coral reefs by pollution, sedimentation, unsustainable fishing and climate change. Our interdependence on nature is one of the great challenges of our time. How do we live on this planet and still preserve and protect it?”
“Scalar,” by Luke Achterberg,
of Onalaska, Wis.
Artist statement: “This work explores relationships between fine art and the subcultures of Americana found in automotive customization, style writing (calligraphy and graffiti), comic books, snow/skateboarding and street art — all of which display extremely high technical values developed outside of the academic sphere. These forms create ideas that become connected. Through connecting positive ideas, we create a society that flourishes and is beautiful. This sculpture seeks to build up the human ideal through beauty.”
“Downstream,” by Brian Petrone, of Evanston, ill.
Artist statement: “This site-specific installation depicts the Mississippi River and its major tributaries. This sculpture consists of hundreds of bamboo posts creating a three-dimensional map of the watershed. The Mississippi can be understood not only as a single waterway but as a series of interconnected streams and rivers that span a large part of North America. Like the connectivity of people on this continent, the flow of water through a single tributary can have profound effects downstream.”
“Mother Earth,”
by Christine Murphy,
of Chicago
Artist statement: “This sculptural bench represents the natural artistry and beauty Mother Nature has lain before us. She holds the sun, the moon and stars. The coverlet acts as a sanctuary for vegetables, wildflowers, trees, wheat, fruit, seeds, livestock and fish. A baby eagle’s nest at the base contrasts with the mighty feathers that grace her shoulders, representing her enduring strength, while strong waters of the mighty Mississippi pour from her hair and down her back.”
“Pluma Sculptura, a.k.a. ‘The Feather’,” by Kirk Seese, of Lutherville, Md.
Artist statement: “An artist’s direct response to the years of representational work, the process of creating swirling color fields became a therapeutic exercise. Something unique that came from inside. The organic motions of the blended hues contained by the stark, black, geometric framework are not visually unnerving but instead complement each other. Reminiscent of stained glass, one might believe the painted steel panels are transparent.”
“Resilient Generations,” by Gail Chavenelle,
of Dubuque
Artist statement: “Through design, this piece addresses the necessity of conservation. Flat elements bend to become a 3D sculpture viewable from all sides. Sculptural generations visually and literally conserve to sustain resilience and the future. Past generations are indicated by the large cut out shape, providing the framework of current generations. The adult is directly cut from the ancestor, the child from the adult. The future represented by the undeveloped figure. Each holds and reinforces the other.”
“Seda,” by Tim Adams,
of Webster City
Artist statement: “All rocks are connected in a cycle of creation, change and destruction. The cycle begins with molten rock, which cools and hardens to form igneous rock. Erosional forces break this into sediment carried by rivers and wind, then deposited elsewhere. Buried and lithified, they form sedimentary rock which heat and pressure change to metamorphic rock before melting back into magma again. The work’s center piece also represents the Rock Cycle, spinning in the wind.”
“Stalk-10052REH400-2 (COVID Corn to Go),”
by Matt Moyer,
of Columbia, Mo.
Artist statement: “This work explores the toxicity of pesticides, chemicals and industrialization of our natural environment with its harmful impact on crops and generations of people in proximity to those fields. This sculpture also examines the impact COVID-19 has had on our society, in particular those affected in the food and restaurant business, their hardships and ultimate resilience. Persisting in the face of adversity and environmental challenges, it portrays a sense of adaptability and survival, too.”
“Three Liner,”
by Evan Lewis,
of Mineral Point, Wis.
Artist statement: “This wind-activated kinetic sculpture takes on the lifelike quality of a creature swimming upstream or flying upwind. At times it seems to struggle then soar — a metaphor for the process of discovery in our lives. Structurally strong, it previously survived three consecutive hurricanes without the slightest damage. Constantly negotiating obstacles in the form of strong wind currents and gusts, it first resists the challenge only to find a way to work with the ‘new normal.’”
“The Single Twist,”
by Mary Angers,
of Long Branch, N.J.
Artist statement: “An examination of resiliency flowing, this piece serves to mathematically answer the question of what happens to a plane when hit by an object that causes it to curve or turn. The resulting shape tries to be resilient to the object of force. It shows a nice flow to this resilient shape.”
“We Are All Downstream,” by Mike Klein,
of St. Paul, Minn.
Artist statement: “Rivers connect us in powerful ways, yet we often neglect or abuse our waterways. This sculpture alludes to the familiar architecture of human engagement with the Mississippi, yet integrates natural forms that remind us resiliency flows through the natural world. The stones collected in the quadrants of the structure retain their natural form and reflect the diversity of our communities and the neglected or ignored history of the original peoples of this land.”