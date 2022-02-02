As we head into 2022, somewhere around 45 million Americans are dieting or seriously considering it. They’ll fork over more than $33 billion for weight-loss products. That’s even though, research indicates, about 80% of those who go on to lose a good amount of weight will gain some of it back within 12 months and more than 50% will regain at least half of what they lost within two years.
Diets are not the answer to poor health and sustained weight loss. They don’t make you younger; they fuel hunger. What you need is a new way of eating — of buying, preparing, ordering and thinking about food.
That means adopting a meal plan you can eat every day that improves your health. The just-
released U.S. News & World Report ranking of the year’s best diets in terms of long-term weight loss, ease of compliance, health risks and nutritional completeness is out. The best overall was the Mediterranean Diet — which shouldn’t be called a diet at all, but an eating style.
It’s simple and direct: You make animal products a side dish and stick with fish and poultry when you do choose them. Make plants and whole grains the front-and-center of your meals. Enjoy a touch of wine, olive oil and nuts and opt for fresh, not processed, foods. You can combine that with the What to Eat When plan, and you’ll be experiencing a “Great Age Reboot” (that’s an upcoming title) in no time.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.