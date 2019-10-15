PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., will continue the annual tradition of Haunted Mine Tours this fall from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Along with ghost stories by candle-light on a guided lantern tour underground, visitors can learn their fortune and play Victorian Halloween parlor games above ground at the museums. The clean-cut friendly ghosts are members of the UW-Platteville Sigma Pi fraternity.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8.50 for seniors and $5 for ages 5-17. You can obtain them by visiting www.mining.jamison.museum or calling 608-348-3301.