Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host its 19th year of Kids Take the Stage youth theater classes this fall.
Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade can participate in the weekly classes led by Bell Tower staff.
Artistic director Sue Riedel and artistic associate Sue Flogel will teach five different classes.
Classes take place in the classroom and on the stage. Financial assistance scholarships are available for qualified families. The deadline for enrollment is Wednesday, Sept. 27.
The classes include:
For more information, call 563-588-3377, visit belltowertheater.net or visit Bell Tower Theater from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.