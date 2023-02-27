Jon Bon Jovi had to stop a concert in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 2013 because his pollen allergies were so bad he couldn’t sing: “It’s embarrassing,” he said to the assembled crowd “but I just can’t!” And Tiger Woods once joked that he was allergic to his job: “I’m allergic to grass, trees, dust, pollen ...” A lot of you contend with the same symptoms of congestion, labored breathing and eye irritation.
Two new reports from the National Center for Health Statistics show just how prevalent seasonal allergies are: The condition affects almost 28% of adults ages 45 to 64; 26.4% of adults ages 65 to 74; around 25% of 18- to 44-year-olds and almost 22% of folks 75 and older. As for kids, about 19% of them experience seasonal allergies.
As we head into spring, it’s a good time to find out what you can do to control your seasonal allergies. The Cleveland Clinic says smart step 1 is to begin taking your allergy medicines BEFORE the season starts. They also recommend:
• Consider sublingual (oral) immunotherapy 12 weeks before the start of allergy season in your location.
• When taking a trip in the car, turn on the AC for 10 minutes before you leave and put the air on recirculation.
• Staying inside in filtered air from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. when pollen counts are highest.
• Reducing exposure to other irritants and allergens by using dust-mite-proof bedding covers, removing carpeting and fabric curtains (go for wood floors and blinds) and keeping pets out of the bedroom.
