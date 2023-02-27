Jon Bon Jovi had to stop a concert in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 2013 because his pollen allergies were so bad he couldn’t sing: “It’s embarrassing,” he said to the assembled crowd “but I just can’t!” And Tiger Woods once joked that he was allergic to his job: “I’m allergic to grass, trees, dust, pollen ...” A lot of you contend with the same symptoms of congestion, labored breathing and eye irritation.

Two new reports from the National Center for Health Statistics show just how prevalent seasonal allergies are: The condition affects almost 28% of adults ages 45 to 64; 26.4% of adults ages 65 to 74; around 25% of 18- to 44-year-olds and almost 22% of folks 75 and older. As for kids, about 19% of them experience seasonal allergies.

Recommended for you

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.