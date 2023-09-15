If your birthday is today: Adjust your lifestyle to suit your needs. Trust your intelligence and resources to guide you. Opportunities are within reach. Utilize what's already in place. Embrace new beginnings, life and love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Discuss your plans with someone you want by your side. Explore the possibilities that can lead to a rich and fulfilling life. Manufacture the happiness you crave.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Note what everyone around you is doing and develop a team you can count on. Share, but keep secret matters to yourself. Romance is in the stars.
Recommended for you
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Share your thoughts. The response you receive will lead to a plan that addresses a cause that concerns you. Step outside your comfort zone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't expect everything to run smoothly. Opposition is apparent. Don't believe everything you hear.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Anger won't solve problems, but positive action will point you in the right direction. A change will turn out better than anticipated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Use your strengths to get others on board. A strong front will discourage anyone from interfering.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Your attitude and unique point of view will help you convince others to see things your way. Use your power of persuasion.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Sign up for something you love to do. A social setting will offer a platform to express your thoughts and desires.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You know how to play the game, so don't hesitate to participate. Push forward with the confidence of a winner. Leave nothing to chance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Participate in activities requiring agility, physical skill and a competitive attitude. Refuse to let what others say affect your ability to get things done.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep an open mind. Pay attention to what others do. A positive change at home will improve your life and your relationships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep things simple and stick to what you know and do best. Taking on too much will lead to unwanted change.