If your birthday is today: Adjust your lifestyle to suit your needs. Trust your intelligence and resources to guide you. Opportunities are within reach. Utilize what's already in place. Embrace new beginnings, life and love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Discuss your plans with someone you want by your side. Explore the possibilities that can lead to a rich and fulfilling life. Manufacture the happiness you crave.

Recommended for you

Tags