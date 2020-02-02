“Kitten Bowl VII,” 1 p.m. on Hallmark
More than 100 adorable kittens, all of them rescued and up for adoption, compete in this year’s edition of the Feline Football Championship.
“Super Bowl LIV,” 5:30 p.m. on Fox
Super Bowl LIV features Patrick Mahomes and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the NFC Champions, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.
“The EE British Academy Film Awards 2020,” 8:10 p.m. on BBC
Graham Norton hosts this year’s ceremonies from the Royal Albert Hall in London as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts hands out accolades for the best films and documentaries that screened in British cinemas during 2019.
“Vienna Blood,” 9 p.m. on PBS
In the new episode “Queen of the Night, Part 1,” Oskar (Jürgen Maurer) recruits Max (Matthew Beard) to help with an investigation into a grotesque series of murders in the slums of Vienna. From all appearances, the unfortunate victims all seem to have been chosen at random by a vicious killer who favors a military blade to perform his mutilations. He also seems to have a penchant for arcane symbols. Jessica De Gouw, Amelia Bullmore and Conleth Hill also star.
“Worst Cooks in America,” 9 p.m. on Food Network
In a NFL-friendly new episode called “Let’s Get Ready to Tailgate,” the remaining recruits prepare game day dishes that determine how quickly they can move down the field to the end zone. Next, they recreate some supremely tasty burgers created by Alton Brown and Anne Burrell. Finally, for the main dish challenge, the recruits whip up some staples of the Southern tailgating tradition, with the least successful teammates winding up cut.
“The Masked Singer,” 9:30 p.m. on Fox
Jamie Foxx drops in as a guest panelist as season three of this hit series premieres in a maximum visibility time period, immediately following the NFL championship game, but that’s only appropriate for a game show as totally bonkers as this one.