SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host, “Grief Retreat: Journey toward Wholeness,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Sister Mary Hopkins, OP, certified grief specialist, will lead the event.
The cost is $50 per single or family. A sack lunch will be available for $8 per person, or participants can bring a lunch. The registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 30.
“Remembering Our Loved Ones at Holiday Time” also will be livestreamed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
The ecumenical service will honor family and friends who have died by displaying a personalized ornament on a tree. After the service, the ornament will be sent to participants so they can place it in their homes during the holidays.
To remember a loved one with an ornament, contact Janice at 608- 748-4411, ext. 811, by Wednesday, Nov. 25.
For more information, contact guest services at 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.