Have you experienced a situation when someone has a perspective different than yours?
This can happen with a personal or a social issue. It can happen as we hold diverse political positions.
What are some things that we have learned that we can glean to better understand someone’s perspective, and at the same time, understand more fully our perspective? What changes can occur when we do deep listening?
An article interview with
Dr. Alan Briskin caught my attention. Briskin is one of four authors of the book “The Power of Collective Wisdom and the Trap of Collective Folly.” He describes “collective wisdom” as knowledge or insights we receive from others in a group or a community setting.
Sometimes we can be confronted with a complex situation that creates doubt or fear as to what to do. We tend to choose options like changing the subject, I don’t want to talk about it; squelch our feelings or act without thinking what the consequences will be.
I know I can get caught in this snare when there seems to be no ready answers.
Briskin offers suggestions as to how to deal with situations with no clear-cut answers. He encourages us to trust in the inner knowing that something new will come in the midst of uncertainty. Now that is real trust!
Furthermore, he challenges us to be curious and creative in seeking new ways of dealing with a situation. Imagining an outcome might address the uncertainty we feel.
Briskin uses Socrates’ three ways for a new perspective.
- First, to work toward change challenges what is taken for granted. We are to re-envision new ways of thinking and acting that could mean to explore images aligned with the issue.
- Second, we are to dialogue with others — all have some bit of truth, and if we dialogue with one another, we have a fuller grasp of truth.
- Third, we are to listen to the divine within us, to go within contemplatively, listening with the ear of our heart.
As we discern perspectives in viewing issues, Briskin reminds us that shadows are all a part of discerning. A shadow might be the mentality of polarization, “us vs. them.”
Openness to dialogue with others who might have different ideas can allow for truths to be considered on both sides. In dialogue with another, hold onto the essential inner truths of love and justice that reflect the divine nature of us all.
What’s the practical? How can collective wisdom lead to understanding of another’s perspective? How can mindfulness happen by inquiring, asking questions, deep listening and using a group process in respecting each other?
Stories are shared by those who have experienced this method.
- A white South African decided to speak up on the apartheid issue after listening and talking with African bushmen sharing their cultural experiences.
- A Native American guide spoke of his ancestry to a park ranger who then changed his views of the entitlement of land that belonged to all people.
- In Vietnam in the 1990s a group was sent to curtail the malnutrition of children. A group member questioned why some children were healthy. He learned from the locals that the children who ate small portions of sweet potatoes and rice daily were healthier.
- It was only from listening and talking with the migrant workers about their work conditions in California that the United Farm Workers were formed.
From my experience, it was when I tutored inmates at Cook County Jail in Chicago and heard their stories and saw the prison conditions that I took up the cause of prison reform.
Collective wisdom is not for the few. It is for everyone who with an open ear and heart can be changed by deep listening and dialogue.
Truth is found in the collective wisdom of community.