As long as I can remember, music has been a huge part of my life. Not playing. I never learned to play any instrument. I did buy a harmonica once but never quite got the hang of it.
It’s listening to music. I believe just about anything you do is better accompanied by good tunes.
I can’t say how my fascination with music started. Soon after we moved into our house on Rhomberg Avenue in Dubuque in the early 1960s, Dad bought a stereo — a
Zenith or a Sylvania. I can’t remember which, but it was cool.
Marty Robbins, Hank Snow, Nat King Cole, Sgt. Barry Sadler, Christmas albums and an Easter album, which asked the age-old question, “Which came first, the chicken or the egg, the egg or the chicken or the chicken or the egg.” I don’t have the definitive answer.
Saturday mornings were good times. Dad would send my brother, Jim, and I over to Mescher and Tench, a small grocery store at the end of our block, to buy a dozen doughnuts. Including tax, $1 did the trick.
After those were devoured, we’d hop in the car and ride along, while Dad ran his errands. Wherever we went, Dad had the radio playing. There was never any question it was going to be tuned to KDTH 1370 AM. KDTH was one of two AM stations in Dubuque. Gordy Kilgore, Red McAleece and Betty Thomas are legendary names in Dubuque radio. KDTH also is where Gary Dolphin, “The Voice of the Hawkeyes,” got his start. WDBQ had more of a younger feel to it. Paul Hemmer was in the morning drive-time slot, and TC and his lunchbox covered the midday with Mike Kenneally spinning the discs at night.
Without Mom, I’d be riding shotgun, and Dad would allow me to switch stations searching for some good tunes. The exception was when WLS would be taken over by a screech of static due to the power lines along Kerper Boulevard. A few seconds of that and a, “Turn that noise off,” resulted in a switch to the local stations. On Saturday morning, however, Dad stayed true to his country roots, and we listened to KDTH.
Many nights after supper Dad would say, “Let’s take a ride,” and we’d all pile into the car. Dad would just cruise around, checking things out and making comments here and there. If it was a good ride, it would end at the Rhomberg Avenue Dairy Queen. For us kids, that meant a nickel cone. Dad was a Buster Bar guy, while Mom was the more adventurous one of the group. She might get a dip cone, a Dilly Bar, a sundae or a malt.
In the background, the radio was on the entire time. Back then, AM radio in Dubuque was all over the place. You could hear Henry Mancini, The Beatles, music from Motown, The Rolling Stones, The Lettermen, Johnny Cash, Elvis, The Jackson 5 and on and on and on. It was a wonderful time for music.
Many things have changed in the 50 years or so. The means of delivery for my music is one.
From my blue Panasonic Ball and Chain radio — which I wrapped around the handlebars of my 10-speed bike, so I had tunes with me as I rode all over Dubuque — to a shortwave radio I got after my grandmother died, I made a pair of marks on its face. One marked Little Rock’s KAAY, which put me to sleep at night. The other marked WLS Chicago, so I could make a quick switch and listen to Larry Lujack in the morning.
I had a nice selection of 45s, then moved on to albums, eight-track tapes, cassettes and CDs. Now, all of my music is on my laptop or played on my smart speakers. Progress, I guess. But there was just something I loved about placing that little plastic disc inside a 45 so you could play it on your stereo.
These days, I find myself listening to music even more. I get up in the morning, and the first thing I do is command Alexa to turn on “Morning Edition.” When that ends, it’s an hour of “On Point.” Then, for the rest of the day, it is music.
Before the world turned upside down, I’d turn on the TV and listen to news shows late in the afternoon. Not anymore. It’s music until 7, 8, sometimes even 9 p.m. before we turn on TV, maybe a movie, some old “Seinfeld” episodes, “30 Rock,” “The Office” or current fare like “Schitt’s Creek” or “Billy on the Street.”
The last few days, instead of jumping around radio stations, I’ve had Alexa stick with favorite artists of mine: Jackson Browne and U2, followed by Bruce Springsteen.
He has been on my radar.
While moving boxes of books, I dug out my copy of Springsteen’s “Songs” book covering his albums through “The Ghost of Tom Joad.” Reading through his narrative, then the lyrics, you realize what an amazing writer he is.
A day or two later, I came across, “Blinded by the Light,” a movie about a Pakistani boys’ love of Springsteen’s music and how it helped him get through tough times.
The next day, I read about Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz and his sons attending one of Springsteen’s shows on Broadway.
It says a lot that the coach of a Big 10 school, who is closer to age 70 than 60, traveled to New York with his sons to attend a Springsteen performance.
These are strange times. We all have our ways of getting through the days until life starts returning to whatever normal is. One of mine is music in general, and The Boss specifically.
Whatever your method, stay safe.