GALENA, Ill. — For years, flutists Emily Seaberry Graef and Richard K. Graef found a second home away from the hustle-and-bustle of their big city life in Chicago, where they performed with such ensembles as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Lyric Opera of Chicago Orchestra.
They’d venture to Galena, where they would take in the sights of the Driftless Region, wine and dine, and enjoy a little rest and relaxation at the conclusion of their concert seasons.
They also introduced the area to fellow Chicago musicians, eventually establishing a chamber group known as the Juliani Ensemble that hosted an annual concert at Galena’s historic Turner Hall for 10 years.
Now, it’s a family affair as the Graef’s grown children carry on the tradition.
“We definitely have deep roots in the area,” said Anita Graef, cellist and daughter of Emily and Richard, in a phone interview. “I think they just loved going out there. The town is great. The people are friendly. It’s such an artistic community.”
The Juliani Ensemble — featuring the multigenerational Graef family, in addition to other world-class, Chicago-based musicians — will return to make two presentations at the Galena Center for the Arts this weekend.
The first, “Meet the Juliani Ensemble,” will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The hour-long, informal program will give audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of concert-planning, as well as an opportunity to learn more about the ensemble and the music it performs.
“We found that a lot of audiences really enjoy learning about that process,” Anita said. “It also gives us an opportunity to interact with the audience.”
The second will be a chamber concert set for 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the center.
Admission to both is free, with donations accepted.
Anita and brother and violinist Julian co-direct the ensemble today, though one could say the two have been collaborating on stage and off since they were old enough to walk.
“A lot of my childhood memories include shuttling from one rehearsal to another, hanging out backstage and making sure my baby brother didn’t walk on in the middle of a concert,” Anita said, with a laugh.
She added that while music was a definite presence in the Graef household, it was never presumed that the children — including older brother, Richard, who plays French horn — would follow in their musical parents’ footsteps.
“My parents were told by their doctors when we were born that things like musical talent weren’t genetic,” Anita said. “But I remember when I was 2, wanting to play the cello. At that age, no cello would fit me. So, my parents said ‘no,’ but that when I turned 4, if I still wanted to play one, then I could. Sure enough, on my fourth birthday, I walked downstairs and asked, ‘Where’s my cello?’
“It was similar for my younger brother, Julian, with the violin, and my older brother, Richard, with the French horn. We were never forced. But music was a skillset we all had. It was a calling. It was just something I think we were destined to do.”
Anita recently returned to the Chicago area after completing her studies at the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance, as well as the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.
She recently was named a 2022 Gheens Young Artist. The year before, she was the recipient of the American Prize in Instrumental Performance.
Although made up of musicians that perform in larger venues and cities than Galena, Anita said it’s an area that holds a special place with her family.
“The community has been so welcoming to us,” she said. “It’s an area that is really hungry for this kind of world-class music. And Galena is somewhat underserved when it comes to that kind of an offering, so it’s nice to be able to give them some exposure to it.”
That’s something Galena Center for the Arts is working to boost with its new facility, according to Executive Director Carole Sullivan. It will include a performance venue located on its lower level, beneath the art gallery and artist studios.
The Juliani Ensemble program will help deliver that goal with a concert program including such familiar composers as Haydn and Beethoven, as well as less familiar names as Franz Danzi and Carl Stamitz.
“We like to think of it as an uplifting celebration,” Anita said. “It’s a celebration of us returning to Galena, but also of many of us and many in the audience returning to live music. We can’t wait to be there.”
