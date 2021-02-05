Vanessa Kirby gives the performance of her career in a stunning showcase of grief in Netflix’s “Pieces of a Woman.”
Martha and Sean are expecting their first child. After tragedy strikes and the child is lost in childbirth, Martha goes on an emotional journey to reach a sense of catharsis.
The film stars Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn, Molly Parker and Benny Sadie. It is directed by Kornél Mundruczó.
“Pieces of a Woman” is an emotionally investing, yet devastating, depiction of grief. There are many disturbing scenes, but the dramatic payoff is well-worth the occasional squirm.
The cast is phenomenal all-the-way-around. Of course, Kirby is front-and-center in the role of Martha.
In a pulsating 20-minute intro sequence, Kirby conveys the physical and emotional struggles of a childbirth. The result is almost uncomfortably realistic. The stellar performances are what seal the deal and make it feel so visceral.
Kirby is tasked with an incredibly raw and dramatic role. She manages to flex her acting range.
As her and LaBeouf’s characters become emotionally unstable, Kirby’s acting is in rare form. I think she should be in the Oscar conversation for the upcoming awards season.
The supporting players are all excellent. The dynamic between Martha and her family is ripe for some memorable on-screen drama.
For such a dark movie, I was so invested in Martha’s struggles. Make no mistake, the movie is a challenging watch. There were a few occasions where I made audible noises of shock due to some surprising developments.
There’s a legal subplot that’s handled in an investing fashion. The courtroom proceedings could easily have been trite and boring, but the filmmakers weave them in a satisfying manner.
While the film doesn’t quite live up to its exceptional opening 20 minutes, there’s a payoff to the story.
The emotional story and masterful performances are what carries “Pieces of a Woman.” Kirby is unmatched and her showcase demands to be seen and discussed. A quality script and confident direction ensure that this is a drama worth watching.
I would suggest catching a trailer to decide if you can handle the mature content. It’s an experience that I won’t easily forget.
I give “Pieces of a Woman” 4.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for two hours and seven minutes. It’s available to stream on Netflix.