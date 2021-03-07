What's it worth on eBay? Style meets function in this percolator

Percolator. Now that is a word many young people wouldn’t comprehend.
A percolator that is used in the production of coffee, America’s favorite morning beverage, was replaced in the 1970s by automatic drip coffee makers.
Coffee percolators came in every size shape, color and design that could be imagined. Some just sat on the burner, on the top of the stove and made a strong cup of coffee, and others where self-contained with a source of heat from an attached electric cord.
A client who collected percolators has been selling them off, and some of the items we have sold look more like modern works of art as opposed to kitchen appliances.
This globe-shaped coffee percolator was made by the Manning Bowman Company in the 1930s Art Deco period. A shining chrome finish with Bakelite accents gives a unique style.
We found a buyer on eBay in today’s market willing to pay $60 for it. They have sold in years past for as much a $200.