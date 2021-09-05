Sorry, an error occurred.
Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Monday, Sept. 6: CLOSED
Tuesday, Sept. 7: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), potato pancakes, carrots, peaches and cream pie.
Wednesday, Sept. 8: Roast pork with gravy, rice pilaf, cheesy cauliflower, dinner roll, Mandarin orange cake.
Thursday, Sept. 9: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, Capri vegetables, fruit cocktail and lemon bars.
Friday, Sept. 10: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, pears and Butterfinger dessert.
Monday, Sept. 13: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, pears and cherry turnover.
Tuesday, Sept. 14: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, mixed vegetables and banana pudding with vanilla wafers.
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pineapple and bread pudding.
Thursday, Sept. 16: Chicken Cordon Bleu, au gratin potatoes, roasted Riviera vegetables, peaches and chocolate supreme cake.
Friday, Sept. 17: BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, cucumber salad, fruit cocktail and brownies.
Monday, Sept. 20: Pepper steak beef over white rice, Italian vegetables, peaches and sweet strawberry cake.
Tuesday, Sept. 21: Loaded chicken casserole, dinner roll, coleslaw and lime pear Jell-O.
Wednesday, Sept. 22: Ham balls with mustard glaze, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit cocktail and beet bread.
Thursday, Sept. 23: Beef tips and noodles, dinner roll, corn, Mandarin oranges and pudding.
Friday, Sept. 24: Kielbasa sausage with kraut, fired potatoes, peas, watermelon and cupcake with ice cream.
Monday, Sept. 27: Cream of chicken over a biscuit, coleslaw, apricots and Scotcheroos.
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, corn, dinner roll, coleslaw and lime pear Jell-O.
Wednesday, Sept. 29: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit cocktail and caramel apple cake.
Thursday, Sept. 30: Breaded pollock with tartar sauce, baby bakers, Harvard beets, pears and Oreo dessert.