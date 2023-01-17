Bob Butler, the founding director of the National Institute on Aging, once declared, “If exercise could be packaged in a pill, it would be the single most widely prescribed and beneficial medicine in the nation.” Now, almost 50 years later, scientists have discovered that it’s powerful medicine in the battle against cancer — even in its late stages.
Australian researchers have been exploring the anti-prostate-cancer benefits of high-intensity aerobics. They discovered that over six months, guys with prostate cancer can boost the level of tumor-growth-suppressing proteins called myokines that are produced by skeletal muscles by doing 34 minutes daily on a stationary cycle. And in their most recent research, the researchers found that in patients with incurable cancer, the exercise-induced production of these tumor-fighters prolonged survival.
For all cancer patients, the researchers suggest that 20-plus minutes daily of high-intensity aerobics accompanied by resistance training best maintains the anti-tumor effects. But it is my hope that you can avoid cancer altogether using my GreatAgeReboot.com program.
Recommended for you
• Do aerobic and resistance exercise regularly. Manage stress with a posse, purpose and play.
• Take an after-dinner walk and spend less TV-time.
• Get vitamin D and omega-3s (from 4 ounces of salmon daily) and a half a multivitamin-multimineral twice daily.
• Ask your doc about taking low-dose aspirin (2x daily with a half glass of warm water before and after).
• Avoid diabetes, midlife obesity, high blood pressure and hearing loss, along with not smoking and make a lifelong commitment to education.
Then you’ll radically reduce your risk for cancer, as well as dementia and cardiovascular disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.