Bob Butler, the founding director of the National Institute on Aging, once declared, “If exercise could be packaged in a pill, it would be the single most widely prescribed and beneficial medicine in the nation.” Now, almost 50 years later, scientists have discovered that it’s powerful medicine in the battle against cancer — even in its late stages.

Australian researchers have been exploring the anti-prostate-cancer benefits of high-intensity aerobics. They discovered that over six months, guys with prostate cancer can boost the level of tumor-growth-suppressing proteins called myokines that are produced by skeletal muscles by doing 34 minutes daily on a stationary cycle. And in their most recent research, the researchers found that in patients with incurable cancer, the exercise-induced production of these tumor-fighters prolonged survival.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.