If your birthday is today: Action will be called for when trying to get others on board. People from your past will want to reconnect. Be careful not to forgive and forget too quickly. Make your thoughts and feelings clear.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make home and family your priorities. Implement changes that are cost-efficient and inventive. Refuse to let your emotions override common sense. Pay attention to what others do and say.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take care of your responsibilities. Taking on too much or expecting too much from others will cause anxiety and a falling-out.
Recommended for you
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Do what you can to help someone, but don't take on debt. Be clear what you are willing to contribute before you begin. Don't let your personal life interfere with your professional duties.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't reveal your financial situation. Someone will be eager to take advantage of you if you are too open. Be a good listener.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't take on someone else's debt. Learn, travel and attend meetings that offer insight into the changes going on in your field. Advancement depends on you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay attention to your needs. A domestic change you want to make will cost more than you expect. Revisit your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Overspending will lead to stress. Consider sharing expenses with someone who shares your values and respects your privacy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Work alongside someone who shares your goals, but do not promise more than you can deliver. Honesty will protect you from sending the wrong message. Stay under budget.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Get organized. Have a budget in mind and do the work yourself. Be patient with partners, but don't make any undue compromises.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Conversations will get out of control if someone is stubborn or pushy. Sort out what you want and figure out how to reach your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep your plans secret until you have everything in place. A problem at home will be the result of a misunderstanding.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stop before you say something you'll regret. Bide your time. Problems at home will surface if you let anger take control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.