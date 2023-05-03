If your birthday is today: Action will be called for when trying to get others on board. People from your past will want to reconnect. Be careful not to forgive and forget too quickly. Make your thoughts and feelings clear.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make home and family your priorities. Implement changes that are cost-efficient and inventive. Refuse to let your emotions override common sense. Pay attention to what others do and say.

