Carnegie-Stout Public Library, in partnership with the Youth Services Subdivision of the Iowa Library Association, has announced the winner of the 2020 Bridge to Reading Picture Book Award, “There’s a Dragon in Your Book,” by Tom Fletcher, illustrated by Greg Abbott and published by Random House Books for Young Readers (2018).
The award was formed as part of The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading and is administered by a committee of librarians, teachers and early literacy leaders.
Ten picture books were selected for the final ballot, and thousands of kindergarten and preschool children across Iowa voted for their favorite book between Feb. 1 and April 30.