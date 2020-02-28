Without primary colors (red, green, blue), the world would be a pale place. No primary campaigns would make for an anemic democracy. And no primary care doctor visits? That’s a direct route to health problems you never saw coming!
A new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that from 2008 to 2012 appointments with primary care doctors declined 24% and the number of adults who don’t see their primary even once a year went up 30%.
It may be because people go directly to specialists or use urgent care centers. Or maybe it’s because of frustration with abbreviated appointment times. But whatever the cause, the result is that you’re not forging a relationship with a doctor who has knowledge of your health history and personal circumstances. Regularly scheduled primary care appointments also let you track your risk for heart disease, diabetes, obesity — and intervene early to dodge their worst side effects. Primary care visits also make you more likely to be sent for cancer screenings, and you’ll stay well much longer and have a younger RealAge. So ...
• Have your records from every visit with a specialist or urgent care center sent to your primary care doctor.
• Use your primary care doctor’s team (nurses, physician assistant, etc.) for support and information.
• If you don’t have time to get all your questions answered in one visit, ask for an email or web portal where you can write in questions and get answers back.
If you do all that and still don’t want to see your primary, get
another primary care doc.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.
©2020 Michael Roizen, M.D. and Mehmet Oz, M.D.
Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.