Being in college may be portrayed as a carefree time for fun and games away from parents’ critical gaze (“Animal House”), but, in truth, it is relentlessly stressful. In fact, more than almost 88% of college kids say they are stressed — especially about exams, student loans, academic performance, homework and social life. And virtually all of them say that stress affects their mental health.

How do they cope? One survey of around 1,000 college students found that sleeping was the No. 1 way. Exercising (No. 2), eating (No. 3) and drinking alcohol (No. 4), meditating (No. 5) and ignoring stress (No. 6) rounded out the students’ favorite coping mechanisms.

