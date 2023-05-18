Josh Chapman will never forget the first time he stepped on stage.
Performing in Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School’s production of Disney’s “Mulan Jr.,” it was a response from the audience that made him think there might be something more to dressing up and playing make-believe.
“I remember I was a sixth-grader, and I was playing the part of Chien Po, who is this funny character who gets to eat food,” he said. “I got a laugh from the audience and thought, ‘Oh! Well, this is something.’”
Now 18 and set to graduate from Wahlert Catholic High School this weekend, Chapman recently auditioned and was accepted into the prestigious drama program at the Juilliard School in New York City.
Widely regarded as the leading training ground for education in the performing arts, the private conservatory offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in music, dance and drama.
Its alumni — including Robin Williams, Kevin Kline, Christopher Reeve and Adam Driver, to name a few — boast a cumulative of 105 Grammy Awards, 62 Tony Awards, 47 Emmy Awards and 24 Academy Awards, along with two EGOTs, among other recognition.
Sixteen among its alumni and faculty have earned Pulitzer Prizes. Dubuque native, composer and Juilliard alum Michael Gilbertson was one of three finalists for the award in 2018, alongside hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar, who ultimately won.
Including multiple rounds of auditions, each whittling the talent pool down to a handful of applicants, the school’s acceptance rate is approximately 7% to 8%, making it one of the most competitive and challenging conservatories to get into.
Chapman said when he auditioned, he initially did it for “practice.”
“At first, I was just doing it to say I had done it,” he said, with a laugh. “My mom went with me to the audition and got me into this headspace that I was just going to do something that I loved. I was just going to have fun.”
Chapman participated in the preliminary round of auditions in Chicago.
“I was with people who were applying for the undergraduate and graduate programs,” he said. “So there were a lot of people I was up against who were my age, as well as adults already in college. It was intimidating.”
Juilliard requires candidates for its drama program to have four prepared monologues — two classic and two contemporary of varying dramatic styles.
“I had never done anything like Shakespeare before,” Chapman said. “I honestly came out of it thinking it hadn’t gone very well and that I had stunk up the room.”
But despite the high volume of those auditioning, the Bard and the self-criticism, Chapman received a callback.
He then was invited to audition in New York City, where he displayed his acting chops for Juilliard faculty and alumni, attended an Off-Broadway play and engaged in discussion and improvisation exercises with other auditionees.
“It was a lot of fun, but I left again thinking it had not gone super well,” Chapman said.
But days later, the call came, followed by a written acceptance letter from the school. He’ll move to New York City to begin classes in August.
“It didn’t feel real,” Chapman said. “I’m honestly still feeling like that a little.”
While Chapman’s ability and talent undoubtedly played a role in his acceptance, he also credited Dubuque mentors such as his voice teacher, John Lease, and theatrical mentors like former Wahlert drama teacher Aidan McSperrin, Dubuque Senior High School drama teacher Aaron Dean, University of Dubuque assistant professor of theater Gregory Wolf and Clarke University professor of drama Joe Klinebriel.
“They all taught me something about the craft, but also the work ethic and the attitude that was needed,” Chapman said.
Klinebriel in particular played a pivotal role in helping Chapman prepare his monologue selections.
“I didn’t know Josh at all, but became aware of him through John Lease, who occasionally taps me on the shoulder to work with students who are preparing for auditions,” Klinebriel said. “Clearly he was very talented and had wonderful innate skills, abilities and potential. But he also listens really well — the way a director hopes an actor will in processing, then applying certain techniques. That was something I noticed right away.
“I’m thrilled for him. While there are always other doors out there, this is a huge one that opens him up to some of the finest training, tools and connections that he could have at this point in his life. He joins a great legacy that will help shape him and create a platform for him to continue opening up more doors, but I kind of love that he is less concerned with the prestige of Juilliard than he is the ability to work hard and do good work. You have to be humble to do the work, and he’s ready for that.”
Chapman, who will perform as Jack in the Dubuque Grand Opera House’s production of “Into the Woods” this summer — directed by Klinebriel — also credited his family for supporting and encouraging what some might believe is a far-fetched dream.
“It’s kind of like getting into law school and saying that your ambition is to make it on the Supreme Court,” he said. “I just want to do what I love to do to the best of my ability and get to a place furthering my craft where I can learn as much as possible and feel very confident in that. My family has always supported that. If you have a kid in the arts, let them dream big. You never know what’s possible.”
